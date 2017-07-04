Beta 2 Boss: Entrepreneur Recruits Millionaires From His Rolodex To Mentor Business Hopefuls In New Podcast Series

On His New Beta 2 Boss Website, Founder Chase Harmer Also Posts a New Inspirational Blog Every Week

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 4, 2017 / Chase Harmer, CEO at PayCertify, is pleased to announce the launch of his new website Beta 2 Boss. The new website hosts stories and links to a weekly podcast that features an exclusive interview between Harmer and a different self-made millionaire every episode.





To check out the new website, learn more about Harmer, and watch some of the inspirational and interesting podcasts, please visit http://beta2boss.com for more.













As a spokesperson for Beta 2 Boss noted, in addition to the fascinating interviews with exceptionally successful entrepreneurs-which are posted every Wednesday-Harmer is also writing and posting a new inspirational and educational blog post every Sunday.



"Chase Harmer created Beta 2 Boss to help entrepreneurs at all levels to have access to high level mentorship for no cost," the spokesperson noted, adding that Harmer is also striving to offer stories and advice from a number of leaders and executives that span numerous of verticals and business segments from around the globe.



Even though Harmer only launched Beta 2 Boss just recently, he has already posted a number of in-depth podcasts that he has hosted with a variety of innovative entrepreneurs. For example, his podcast with Ben Cagle, the founder of MonsterAds, created quite a buzz with visitors to the site, as did his interview with Matt Martorano, CEO and founder of Konnektive.



Harmer's educational posts about topics relating to entrepreneurship are also getting a lot of positive attention from budding businesspeople who are eager to read his thoughts and advice on a number of topics.



For instance, a recently posted blog titled "3 Game-Changing Attitudes that Successful Entrepreneurs Share" discusses the importance of a proper mindset-one that Harmer said will help people reach their personal and business goals. One of these attitudes, he noted in the blog, is a tendency for successful entrepreneurs to remind themselves "I'm not there yet."



"One very common (and, perhaps, very surprising) trait that you'll find with most really successful entrepreneurs is pure, genuine humbleness," Harmer wrote, adding that this does not mean they are shy or insecure.



About Beta 2 Boss:



Beta 2 Boss is a new website that was created and launched by Chase Harmer, CEO of PayCertify. In addition to posting an educational blog every Sunday, Beta 2 Boss also features a weekly podcast every Wednesday that features Harmer interviewing a highly successful entrepreneur. For more information, please visit http://beta2boss.com



