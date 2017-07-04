Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 4, 2017) - Gunpowder Capital Corp. (CSE: GPC) (CSE: GPC.PR.A) (OTC Pink: GNPWF) (FSE: YS6N) ("Gunpowder" or the "Corporation"), announced today that its fully owned subsidiary GP Realty Inc., has completed the purchase of 559 Assumption Street, a fully tenanted residential rental property located in Windsor, Ontario.

Total purchase price of the property was One Hundred & Fifty Thousand Dollars ("$150,000.00") CDN. The purchase closed on June 28th, 2017. The Corporation funded the purchase with a 75% LTV mortgage from a major Canadian financial institution. The mortgage bears interest at a rate of 3.2% per annum and is being amortized over 20 years. The remainder of the purchase price was covered by the Corporation's working capital. Gunpowder estimates that the cash on cash return generated will be in excess of 22% per annum.

Mr. Paul Haber stated: "We are very excited about this acquisition and are working on additional properties that we hope to be able to close on in the near term."

