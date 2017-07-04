Datapipe Named A Leader in the 2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Hybrid Cloud Hosting, Europe

LONDON, July 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Datapipe, a leader in managed cloud services for the enterprise, today announces that it has been positioned by Gartner Inc. as a Leader in the 2017 Magic Quadrant for Managed Hybrid Cloud Hosting, Europe.

Datapipe believes its recognition in the 2017 Magic Quadrant for Managed Hybrid Cloud Hosting, Europe, is due to the company's extensive history providing managed cloud services for the enterprise. Active in Europe since 2002, Datapipe has recently expanded its European market capabilities with a data centre in Moscow, Russia, and the acquisition of Adapt, a leading UK managed services provider and Advanced AWS Consulting Partner.

"It's essential our customers have a trusted partner for their cloud journey as they scale and evolve their businesses," said Robb Allen, CEO, Datapipe. "This marks Datapipe's 12th inclusion in Gartner's Magic Quadrant reports over the last eight years with recognition in North America, Asia, and now European regions. It is an honour to be recognised as a Leader in our first European Gartner Magic Quadrant."

Datapipe recognises that every enterprise has unique requirements when solving business problems. Many organisations on their journey to the cloud experience challenges around legacy infrastructures, the costs associated, and navigating compliance and security requirements. Hybrid cloud provides enterprises increased flexibility and agility with a broader range of solutions to difficult infrastructure problems. Datapipe's transformative approach to hybrid IT strategies enables its customers to innovate, optimise, and scale mission-critical and day-to-day IT operations.

The June 2017 report was authored by Tiny Haynes, Gianluca Tramacere, Gregor Petri and Ross Winser. To see the full Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Hybrid Cloud Hosting, Europe report, click here.

This recognition in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Hybrid Cloud Hosting, Europe, is the company's most recent recognition. Prior to this report, Datapipe was also recognised as a leader in the March 2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Managed Service Providers, Worldwide.

About Datapipe

A next generation MSP, Datapipe is recognised as the pioneer of managed services for public cloud platforms. Datapipe has unique expertise in architecting, migrating, managing and securing public cloud, private cloud, hybrid IT and traditional IT. The world's most trusted brands partner with Datapipe to optimise mission-critical and day-to-day enterprise IT operations, enabling them to transform, innovate, and scale. Backed by a global team of experienced professionals and world-class interconnected data centers, Datapipe provides comprehensive cloud, compliance, security, governance, automation and DevOps solutions.