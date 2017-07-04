Global Ultrabooks Strategic Business Report 2017-2024 - 2-in-1 Devices Enhance Ultrabook's Appeal

DUBLIN, July 04, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Ultrabooks - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Ultrabooks in Thousand Units. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
The report profiles 22 companies including many key and niche players such as
- Acer, Inc. (Taiwan)
- Apple, Inc. (USA)
- ASUSTeK Computer, Inc. (Taiwan)
- Dell, Inc. (USA)
- Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan)
- Hasee Computer Co., Ltd. (China)
- HP Development Company, L.P. (USA)
- Lenovo (China)
- LG Electronics (South Korea)
- Microsoft Corporation (USA)
- Razer, Inc. (USA)
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
- Toshiba Corporation (Japan)
- VIZIO, Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
- Ultrabook: The Thinner, Faster, Lighter and Highly Mobile PC Form Factor with More Processing Power
- Intel's PC Initiative that Clicked
- Upward Trajectory in CE Sector Keeps Market Sentiment High
- Growing Interest in Sophisticated Electronic Devices Extends Opportunities
- Global Market Outlook
- Developed Regions Continue to Remain Major Revenue Contributors
- Developing Regions: Hot Spots for Future Growth
- New Players Aim to Foray into the Market
2. MARKET TRENDS & GROWTH DRIVERS
- Emergence of Ultrabook as the Bright Spot in the Declining PC Market Drives Strong Market Growth
- 2-in-1 Devices Enhance Ultrabook's Appeal
- Advantages of Ultrabooks over Conventional Notebooks
- Personal Computers (PCs) Continue to Witness Decline in Shipments
- Sales of Laptops/Notebook PCs Surpass Desktop PCs
- Rapid Penetration of Handheld Devices: The Fundamental Factor Causing PC Shipments Decline
- Other Major Factors Responsible for the Decline in PCs
- Extended Use Case of Tablets
- Wider Roll Out of 4G LTE Networks
- Improvements in IEEE 802.11 Wireless Standards
- Longer PC Replacement Cycle
- Windows 8 Magic Fails to Revive Falling PC Shipments
- Desktop Virtualization
- Mobile Computing
- The BYOD Culture
- The Rising BYOD Culture Offers Lucrative Opportunities
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
- Storage Devices for Ultrabooks
- SSD Storage
- Hybrid Storage
- SSD Caching with Conventional HDD
- Hybrid HDD
4. PRODUCT LAUNCHES
- Microsoft Introduces Surface Laptop
- Dell Launches XPS13 2-in-1 Laptop
- Dell Introduces XPS 15 Ultrabook
- Samsung Unveils 2017 Edition of Notebook 9
- Acer Unveils Acer S 13 Ultrabook
- Asus Introduces ZenBook 3 Deluxe UX490
- Dell Unveils Dell Latitude 7370 and 7275 Ultrabooks
- Razer Unveils New Razer Blade Gaming Laptop
- Razer Rolls Out Razer Blade Stealth
- HP Rolls Out HP Spectre
- Toshiba Rolls Out New Ultrabooks
- Haier Launches New Ultrabook
- Xiaomi Launches High-Spec Budget Ultrabook
- Lenovo Unveils ThinkPad X1 Carbon Ultrabook
- Lenovo Unveils Air 13 Ultrabook
- Smartron Unveils t.book
- LG Unveils LG Gram Laptops in India
- Asus Rolls Out Zenbook 3 in India
- Samsung Launches Notebook 9 Series Ultraportable Laptops
- Dell Introduces XPS 13 Developer Edition
- HP Rolls Out HP ZBook Studio
- Toshiba Introduces Satellite Z30-B-100 Ultrabook
- Fujitsu Unveils Lifebook T936 Ultrabook
- Asus Unveils AsusPro Advanced Ultrabooks
- Samsung Unveils Samsung 900X3L and Samsung 900X5L Ultrabooks
5. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 22 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 32)
- The United States (10)
- Canada (1)
- Japan (3)
- Europe (5)
- - Germany (1)
- - The United Kingdom (3)
- - Rest of Europe (1)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (13)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/n2bz9j/ultrabooks
