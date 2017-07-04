247 Roofing Kent Announces the Launch of their New and User-Friendly Website

247 Roofing Kent has also Expanded their Service Areas Throughout Kent

TUNBRIDGE WELLS, KENT, UNITED KINGDOM / ACCESSWIRE / July 4, 2017 / The founders of 247 Roofing Kent are pleased to announce the launch of their new and easy-to-navigate website. To check out the new website and learn more about the company and their expert roofing services, please visit https://www.247roofingkent.co.uk/.







In addition to the new and user-friendly website, 247 Roofing Kent has also expanded its service to include even more areas throughout Kent.



From homeowners who discover a leaky roof to business owners who need a new roof for their building, the friendly and experienced team from 247 Roofing Kent is ready and able to help. For over a decade, the technical roofers have handled a wide variety of roofing jobs, including installations, refurbishments and maintenance.



As a company spokesperson noted, in an effort to provide their valued customers with the best possible service at the most affordable price, the roofers from 247 Roofing Kent start every job with a free inspection of the current roof.



"We also ensure that they receive a clear and friendly quotation within 72 hours of a request," the spokesperson noted, adding that the company's professional roofers are all direct employees.



The professional roofers from 247 Roofing Kent cover a number of roof related services; these include replacement tiles and roof restoration; tile, asphalt and slate roofing, chimney repair, leak repair and industrial roofing projects. Because the founders of the company understand that roofing emergencies will not wait until regular business hours to occur, they are also proud to offer round the clock services to people to discover puddles in their home at 2 a.m.



"Within our years of existence, we have handled practically every kind of roofing issue that is typical for a roofing company. We have the knowledge, experience, and dedication to provide your building with outstanding and sturdy roofing that will not only make your property extra appealing, but also protect it from the elements," the spokesperson said.



About 247 Roofing Kent:

With over a decade of providing efficient and reliable roofing services for new buildings, refurbishments, and maintenance needs in Kent, 247 Roofing Kent is fast establishing itself as one of the UK's leading roofing contractors for a wide range of domestic, public sector, industrial, and commercial clients. They are fully insured, qualified, and committed to meeting all of their customers' technical and budget specifications for their roofing solutions. For more information, please visit https://www.247roofingkent.co.uk/.

247 Roofing Kent 85 High Street Tunbridge Wells Kent TN1 1XP

Contact:

Mark Cordner

info@247roofingKent.co.uk

01892 800 232

Source: 247 Roofing Kent