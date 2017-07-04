Millstream Mines Ltd.: Millstream Executes MOU Regarding Potter Mine Tailings Remediation Project

TORONTO, CANADA / ACCESSWIRE / July 4, 2017 / Millstream Mines Ltd. (the "Company" or "MLM") (MLM TSX-V & NJD1 Frankfurt) is pleased to announce that the company has concluded a Memorandum of Understanding with Klondike Bay Resources ("KBR") to form a relationship with the express purpose of extracting all contained metals of economic value from the Potter Mine Tailings. KBR will be responsible for all permitting and metal recovery costs applicable to the Potter Tailings Project ("PTP"). MLM is to receive a 5% NSR on all payable metals derived from the PTP. Upon Ministry approval of the PTP, KBR is to advance to Millstream CDN $120,000 which will be deductible from future Royalty installments.

Millstream has drilled, sampled and assayed the tailings confirming a calculated average grade at 0.2% copper, 1.5% zinc and 0.05% cobalt contained within approximately 480,000 tons from past milling operations carried out between the years 1967 to 1972 (see PR dated Feb. 7, 2000). The zinc was never recovered from the mined ore. This potential asset has an in situ metal value based on current market prices for copper of US $2.60/lb., zinc at US $1.20/lb. and cobalt at US $25.00/lb. totaling CDN $ 42,840,000 (using 1.25 CDN conversion factor).

KBR is currently dealing with the Ministry directly in order to ensure that all necessary permitting is attained and all relevant regulations are adhered to. More information will be forthcoming as it becomes known.

As a result of this new development, the company will in short order be submitting an application to the TSX Venture Exchange for reinstatement of its trading status.

About Millstream Mines Ltd.:

Millstream Mines Ltd. is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company whose principle objective is to enhance and develop known mineral properties to production potential. The Company has projects in the Province of Ontario, Canada and in the State of Montana, USA. The past producing Potter Mine Property is host to a presently known quantity of eleven (11) copper-zinc-cobalt-gold-silver "stacked" mineralized zones located in the highly prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt and more specifically in the Kidd-Munro Assemblage near the town of Matheson in north eastern Ontario. An initial resource estimate on the Potter, utilizing only seven (7) of the eleven total known mineralized zones, revealed an indicated resource of 3,028,767 tonnes at 1.45% copper, 1.19% zinc, 389.7 ppm cobalt, 11.1 ppm silver, and 127.5 ppb gold along with an inferred resource of 2,071,101 tonnes at 1.08 % copper, 1.05 % zinc, 301.4 ppm cobalt, 8.7 ppm silver, and 81.7 ppb gold. The Potter Resource was prepared in compliance with NI 43-101 guidelines by Mr. David Gamble, P.Geo, Qualified Person for the Property. The Tamarack Gold Property is a former past producing, high-grade gold operator found in the Tobacco Root Mountains of Madison County, Montana. The Property is presently permitted to operate as a gold mine under the Small Mines Exclusion Act of Montana. It is accessible year round, 4 miles from the town of Sheridan, on a well maintained gravel road.

For a more thorough synopsis on the Company please visit the following link: http://www.millstreammines.com/Millstream_brochure.pdf

