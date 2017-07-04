As part of the NOOR multi-site and multi-technology solar power project, a hybrid CSP-PV system, whose total capacity is expected to reach 600-800 MW, has secured $25 million in funding from the Climate Investment Funds' Clean Technology Fund.

Morocco's NOOR Midelt Phase I, a hybrid Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) and Photovoltaic (PV) project, will be financially underpinned by a $25 million loan from the Climate Investment Funds' Clean Technology Fund (CIF CTF).

Playing a critical role in driving down the cost of the project's capital and lowering the LCOE, the funding comes as an addition to $25 million in CTF resources already provided by the African Development Bank (AfDB) and the World Bank.

As reported previously, the project will consist of two separate CSP plants, each with 150-190 MW CSP capacity and a minimum of five hours of thermal storage. Meanwhile, the capacity of the PV component is currently assessed at 150-210 MW, making the total capacity of each of the proposed plants 300-400 MW and the total capacity of this first phase 600-800 MW.

The project is among those realized by the Moroccan Agency for Sustainable Energy (MASEN), as part of the Noor Solar Plan to develop a minimum capacity ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...