

HANOVER (dpa-AFX) - TUI AG (TUIFF.PK) is considering resurrecting efforts to form a joint venture with Air Berlin Plc (AIBEF.PK) and Etihad Aviation Group by taking a bigger role in the endeavor than originally planned, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.



The report indicated that TUI is studying whether to take a majority stake or even full ownership of the proposed leisure airline -- which was intended to combine assets from Air Berlin's Niki and TUI's TUIfly. However, TUI's reluctance to add German capacity stands in the way of a deal, the report said.



The original project, which collapsed a month ago when Abu Dhabi-based Etihad pulled out, was aimed at letting German tour operator TUI revive its unprofitable TUIfly airline while allowing loss-burdened Air Berlin to offload its Niki leisure brand.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX