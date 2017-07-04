MINNEAPOLIS, MN -- (Marketwired) -- 07/04/17 -- Epoch Lacrosse, a U.S. design and technology company that specializes in lacrosse, announces today the release of the Dragonfly Integra 2 shaft, which is now part of the Integra Collection. The shaft is available in classic white, giving players a sharp and clean design and features advanced carbon layering (A.C.L), allowing full control over the shaft's performance including flex, durability, weight and release point. The shaft is available for purchase at Epoch authorized retailers.

"The Dragonfly Integra 2 is the ideal shaft for lacrosse players looking to step up their game by switching to a carbon fiber shaft at an affordable price point," said James Miceli, principal at Epoch Lacrosse. "By using the latest materials and technology, our engineers developed the Dragonfly Integra 2 to maximize shaft performance by creating a natural kick or flex point just above the player's hand when shooting and passing."

Epoch has worked to understand the dynamics and forces present in the game of lacrosse, which has resulted in the creation of durable, reliable and high-performance products. Recently, Epoch engineered torque box technology, which maintains the continuity of the shaft's geometry and maximizes energy transfer to the head during a pass or shot.

The Dragonfly Integra 2, along with the entire Integra collection consisting of shafts, heads and protective gear are proudly made in the U.S. The Dragonfly Integra 2 will be available in two different geometries -- C30 (iq 5& 9) and C60 (iq 8). All of Epoch's shafts are designed to be aesthetically clean, sleek and simple.

Priced at a very attractive $100 for a C30 and $160 for a C60, the Dragonfly Integra 2 shaft will give lacrosse players an opportunity to replace a conventional alloy shaft with an affordable, high quality option to enhance their lacrosse game. To learn more about the Integra 2, please visit https://www.epochlacrosse.com/dragonfly-integra-2/ and watch the official Integra 2 video. Follow Epoch on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter for brand news and updates.

About Epoch Lacrosse

Epoch Lacrosse is a U.S. design and technology company committed to exclusively creating the highest-performing lacrosse equipment made and manufactured in the U.S. Through its innovation lab in Minneapolis, Epoch Lacrosse incorporates high-tech practices into its production including 3D printing and utilizing carbon fiber. In addition to Epoch Lacrosse's use of technology, the design of their shafts is leading the lacrosse industry and are growing in popularity among players - including the Dragonfly 7, a light-weight shaft that is produced for players at the highest level.

