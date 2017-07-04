Rigid Plastic Packaging Market 2017-2027

LONDON, July 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Forecast by Type (Bottles & Jars, Trays, Tubs, Cups & Pots, Rigid Bulk Products), Resin Type (PE, PET, PP, PS, PVC, EPS), Application (Beverage, Food, Health Care, Personal Care, Industrial) plus Regional Market and Leading Players
Visiongain's new 189 pages report assesses that the Rigid Plastic Packaging market will reach $210.38 billion in 2017.
Market scope:This brand new report from visiongain is a completely fresh market assessment of the Rigid Plastic Packaging market based upon the latest information. Our new market study contains forecasts, original analysis, company profiles and, most crucially, fresh conclusions. The report gives detailed forecasts and analysis of the Rigid Plastic Packaging markets by region and end-use sectors.
• Bottles & Jars Submarket Forecast 2017-2027
• Trays Submarket Forecast 2017-2027
• Tubs, Cups & Pots Submarket Forecast 2017-2027
• Rigid Bulk Products Submarket Forecast 2017-2027
• Other Submarket Forecast 2017-2027
• PE Submarket Forecast 2017-2027
• PET Submarket Forecast 2017-2027
• PP Submarket Forecast 2017-2027
• PS Submarket Forecast 2017-2027
• PVC Submarket Forecast 2017-2027
• EPS Submarket Forecast 2017-2027
• Other Submarket Forecast 2017-2027
• Beverage Submarket Forecast 2017-2027
• Food Submarket Forecast 2017-2027
• Health Care Submarket Forecast 2017-2027
• Personal Care Submarket Forecast 2017-2027
• Industrial Submarket Forecast 2017-2027
• Other Submarket Forecast 2017-2027
• US forecast 2017-2027
• Canada forecast 2017-2027
• Mexico forecast 2017-2027
• China forecast 2017-2027
• Japan forecast 2017-2027
• India forecast 2017-2027
• Australia forecast 2017-2027
• Rest of Asia-Pacific Countries forecast 2017-2027
• Germany forecast 2017-2027
• France forecast 2017-2027
• U.K forecast 2017-2027
• Italy forecast 2017-2027
• Spain forecast 2017-2027
• Other European Countries forecast 2017-2027
• RoW forecast 2017-2027
• Brazil forecast 2017-2027
• South Africa forecast 2017-2027
• Argentina forecast 2017-2027
• Amcor
• ALPLA
• Anchor Packaging Company
• Bemis
• Berry Plastics
• Greif
• Reynolds Group Holdings
• Sealed Air
• Silgan Holdings
List of Companies Mentioned in the Report
3M
ALPLA
Alto
Amcor
APPE
BASF
Bemis
Berry Plastics
Boomerang Plastics
Britton Group
Caiba
Charpak
Chesapeake
Constar Europe
Coveris
Design Cognition
Dow Chemical
DS Smith
ES Plastic
Esterform
Etimex Primary Packaging
Greif
Jokey Plastik
Kraton Performance Polymers, Inc.
Leeds Vacuum Formers
LINPAC
LogoPlaste
MikoPac
Mold-Rite Plastics
Nampak
Northpac
Obeikan
One Plastics Group
Paardekooper Van der Windt Group
Packaging Graphics
Packagingbazar
Pagoda National Packaging Company
Petainer
Piber Group
Plastipak
Plastique
Promens
Resilux
Reynolds Group Holdings
Robinson Packaging
Sealed Air
Silgan Holdings
VIP Packaging
Winpak
