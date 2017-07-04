Rigid Plastic Packaging Market 2017-2027

LONDON, July 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Forecast by Type (Bottles & Jars, Trays, Tubs, Cups & Pots, Rigid Bulk Products), Resin Type (PE, PET, PP, PS, PVC, EPS), Application (Beverage, Food, Health Care, Personal Care, Industrial) plus Regional Market and Leading Players

Visiongain's new 189 pages report assesses that the Rigid Plastic Packaging market will reach $210.38 billion in 2017.

Market scope:This brand new report from visiongain is a completely fresh market assessment of the Rigid Plastic Packaging market based upon the latest information. Our new market study contains forecasts, original analysis, company profiles and, most crucially, fresh conclusions. The report gives detailed forecasts and analysis of the Rigid Plastic Packaging markets by region and end-use sectors.

• 168 tables, charts, and graphs reveal market data allowing you to target your strategy more effectively

• Global, national and the Rigid Plastic Packaging submarket forecasts and analysis from 2017-2027 illustrate the market progression

• Bottles & Jars Submarket Forecast 2017-2027

• Trays Submarket Forecast 2017-2027

• Tubs, Cups & Pots Submarket Forecast 2017-2027

• Rigid Bulk Products Submarket Forecast 2017-2027

• Other Submarket Forecast 2017-2027

• PE Submarket Forecast 2017-2027

• PET Submarket Forecast 2017-2027

• PP Submarket Forecast 2017-2027

• PS Submarket Forecast 2017-2027

• PVC Submarket Forecast 2017-2027

• EPS Submarket Forecast 2017-2027

• Other Submarket Forecast 2017-2027

• Beverage Submarket Forecast 2017-2027

• Food Submarket Forecast 2017-2027

• Health Care Submarket Forecast 2017-2027

• Personal Care Submarket Forecast 2017-2027

• Industrial Submarket Forecast 2017-2027

• Other Submarket Forecast 2017-2027

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities

• US forecast 2017-2027

• Canada forecast 2017-2027

• Mexico forecast 2017-2027

• China forecast 2017-2027

• Japan forecast 2017-2027

• India forecast 2017-2027

• Australia forecast 2017-2027

• Rest of Asia-Pacific Countries forecast 2017-2027

• Germany forecast 2017-2027

• France forecast 2017-2027

• U.K forecast 2017-2027

• Italy forecast 2017-2027

• Spain forecast 2017-2027

• Other European Countries forecast 2017-2027

• RoW forecast 2017-2027

• Brazil forecast 2017-2027

• South Africa forecast 2017-2027

• Argentina forecast 2017-2027

• Research and development (R&D) strategy

• Supply and demand dynamics

• Advances in product quality

• Who are the leading 9 Rigid Plastic Packaging companies?

• We reveal market share, positioning, capabilities, product portfolios, R&D activity, services, focus, strategies, M&A activity, and future outlook.

• Amcor

• ALPLA

• Anchor Packaging Company

• Bemis

• Berry Plastics

• Greif

• Reynolds Group Holdings

• Sealed Air

• Silgan Holdings

• Raw material suppliers

• R&D specialists

• CEO's

• COO's

• CIO's

• Business development managers

• Marketing managers

• Technologists

• Investors

• Banks

• Government agencies

• Contractors

List of Companies Mentioned in the Report

3M

ALPLA

Alto

Amcor

APPE

BASF

Bemis

Berry Plastics

Boomerang Plastics

Britton Group

Caiba

Charpak

Chesapeake

Constar Europe

Coveris

Design Cognition

Dow Chemical

DS Smith

ES Plastic

Esterform

Etimex Primary Packaging

Greif

Jokey Plastik

Kraton Performance Polymers, Inc.

Leeds Vacuum Formers

LINPAC

LogoPlaste

MikoPac

Mold-Rite Plastics

Nampak

Northpac

Obeikan

One Plastics Group

Paardekooper Van der Windt Group

Packaging Graphics

Packagingbazar

Pagoda National Packaging Company

Petainer

Piber Group

Plastipak

Plastique

Promens

Resilux

Reynolds Group Holdings

Robinson Packaging

Sealed Air

Silgan Holdings

VIP Packaging

Winpak

