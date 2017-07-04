sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
04.07.2017 | 15:16
(2 Leser)
PR Newswire

China Residential Water Treatment Market 2017 - Forecasts to 2023

DUBLIN, July 04, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Residential Water Treatment Market: China 2017" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

A comprehensive analysis of the residential water treatment market for Chinaincluding market sizing, market share by competitor, drivers, restraints and market forecasts to 2023.

For the purposes of this study a residential water treatment (RWT) system is defined as:


  • Point-of-entry (POE) systems:Point-of-entry or whole house systems treat all the water entering the home.
  • Point-of-use counter top (CT) systems:Counter top systems can either be placed on the kitchen counter or can be wall mounted (typically in Asia).
  • Point-of-use under-the-sink (UTS) systems:The UTS systems are usually placed under the kitchen sink and do not clutter the kitchen counter.
  • Point-of-use faucet mount (FM) systems:FM systems have small filters that go directly on the end of a faucet and are relatively easy to install. FM systems have low capacities and low flow rates as compared to pitchers and other types of water treatment systems.
  • Pitcher systems:These systems are also knows as jug filters in certain parts of the world. Water is filtered by gravity through a filter cartridge, mostly made up of carbon. Pitchers and faucet mount systems are cheap residential water treatment systems available to consumers.
  • Replacement filters:This study also covers replacement filters.

Key Topics Covered:

I. Definitions/Acronyms

II. Asia Pacific: Executive Summary

III. China Residential Water Treatment Market

IV. Market Data

V. About the Publisher

Companies Mentioned

  • A.O. Smith Corporation
  • Amway
  • BRITA GmbH
  • BWT AG
  • Culligan International Company
  • EcoWater Systems
  • Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips)
  • Midea Group
  • Mitsubishi Rayon Cleansui Co.Ltd.
  • Ningbo Qinyuan Group Co. Ltd.
  • Ozner Water Holding Company
  • Panasonic Corporation
  • Pentair plc (Everpure)
  • Shanghai Canature Environmental Products Co. Ltd.
  • Shenzhen Angel Drinking Water Equipment Co .Ltd. (Angel)
  • Shenzhen Chengdelai Industrial Co. Ltd.
  • Shenzhen Litree Purifying Technology Co. Ltd.
  • The 3M Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nqzfng/residential_water

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire