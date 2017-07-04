Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Airport Smart Lighting Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The analysts forecast the global airport smart lighting market to grow at a CAGR of 6.81% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Airport Smart Lighting Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is adoption of LED-based lighting devices to boost overall cost efficiency. With the evolution of smart airports globally, optimization of services has been instrumenting the overall approach of making airport operations more cost effective.

This has led to the rejection and gradual replacement of various solid-state lighting (SSL) devices and sodium bulbs, which are relatively more expensive than the recent LED-based lighting technologies.

Some of the products claim lesser energy consumption by up to 50%. This will enable the facility owners or airport authorities to get a faster return on investment from the energy service vendors who install the lighting framework across airports.

One of the major drivers for this market is evolution of smart airports. The increasing adoption of agile airport infrastructure, coupled with the growing investments in technology advancements, has led to the development of the concept of smart airport, which was jointly proposed by IATA and Airports Council International.

Key vendors

Intellectual property landscape

Carmanah Technologies

HELLA

Honeywell International

Koninklijke Philips

Schréder Group



Other prominent vendors

Airport Lighting Specialists

C2 SmartLight

Eaton

OSRAM

Sensity Systems



Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by product type

Part 07: Geographical segmentation

Part 08: Decision framework

Part 09: Drivers and challenges

Part 10: Market trends

Part 11: Vendor landscape

Part 12: Appendix

