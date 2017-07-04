sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 04.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 559 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

31,29 Euro		-0,245
-0,78 %
WKN: 940602 ISIN: NL0000009538 Ticker-Symbol: PHI1 
Aktie:
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
EURO STOXX 50
EURONEXT-100
AEX
1-Jahres-Chart
KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
31,189
31,199
15:24
31,19
31,205
15:24
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CARMANAH TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
CARMANAH TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CARMANAH TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION2,758+2,30 %
HELLA KGAA HUECK & CO44,06-0,64 %
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC117,41-0,21 %
KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV31,29-0,78 %