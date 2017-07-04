sprite-preloader
Schibsted: Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Invitation to the presentation of Q2 2017 Results

We hereby invite you to participate at the presentation of the Schibsted Media Group Q2 2017 report on 18 July 2017.

Quarterly Earnings Release
Time: 18 July 2017 at 07.00 CET
Interim report, presentation materials, and spreadsheet with key figures and analytical information will be made available on the investor relations pages at www.schibsted.com/ir.

Results Presentation
Time: 18 July 2017 at 09.00 CET
Location: Schibsted's premises in Apotekergata 10, Oslo.

The presentation will be webcasted live at www.schibsted.com/ir. It will be presented in English.

CEO Rolv Erik Ryssdal and EVP CFO Trond Berger will present.

A recording of the presentation will be available on our web site shortly after the live webcast has ended.

Conference call - Q&A session
Time: 18 July 2017 at 14.00 CET
Questions relating to the results will be answered in a conference call. The session will be held in English. To participate, please call:
Norway: 800 51084
UK: 0800 279 7204
USA: 866-548-4713
International: +44 (0)330 336 9412

Conference ID is 4391266.
A recording of the conference call will be made available at www.schibsted.com/ir.                                          

Yours sincerely,
SCHIBSTED ASA

Espen Risholm
IRO

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


