Global Single Cell Isolation Trends Questionnaire 2016-2018

This market report summarizes the results of an industry-wide global web-based benchmarking survey on single cell isolation carried out in December 2016.

The survey was initiated as part of the publisher's tracking of emerging life science marketplaces.

The objectives were to understand current interest, progress made in implementation and requirements for single cell isolation.

The questionnaire was compiled to meet the needs of our clients, who were manufacturers/developers of laboratory equipment/methodologies for single cell isolation. They seek to gain insight in the application requirements, market opportunities, unmet needs and demand for single cell isolation-related products.

Equal emphasis was given to soliciting opinion from all organizations interested in single cell isolation with no geographical bias in the persons contacted.

The survey looked at the following aspects of single cell isolation, as practiced today (2016) and in a few cases as predicted for the future (2018):

- Current isolation of single cells

- Primary application for isolated single cells

- Scientific research area where interest in single cell isolation best fits

- Sample materials from which single cells are sourced and main types of isolated cells

- Details of the starting population of cells used

- Plans to use any enrichment technologies

- Technology used to isolate single cells

- Details of any commercial instruments used to isolate single cells

- Importance of cell viability to respondents intended application

- Category of cell purity of greatest relevance to intended research

- Number of single cells isolated per experiment

- Justification for using the number of single cells required for downstream analysis

- Preferred destination substrate or vessel and transfer liquid volume per cell

- How cells are selected for downstream analysis or culture

- Importance of isolating individual cells

- Downstream analysis methods used

- Does the current isolation technique impact downstream readability or analysis

- What downstream work on isolated single cells involves

- Length of time respondents want to keep single cells alive after isolation

- Desired frequency of single cell experiments

- Previous purchasing of any instruments specifically to enable the isolation or separation of single cells

- Likelihood will purchase any new instrumentation to enable single cell isolation

- Thoughts on future instrument purchasing and pricing

- Budgets for single cell isolation experiments and its breakdown

- Average cost to perform one isolation experiment

- Vendors identified as key players in the field of single cell isolation

- Applications where single cell isolation technologies are expected to make the greatest impact over the coming years

- Main limitations of currently available single cell isolation technologies

- And any unmet needs that exist in single cell isolation technologies today.

