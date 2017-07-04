Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Market Report 2017-2027

LONDON, July 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Forecast by Type (Coding & Printing Technology, RFID, Holograms, Security Labels, Packaging Designs), by Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical & Healthcare, Industrial & Automotive, Consumer Durables, Clothing & Apparels) plus Regional Market and Leading Players

Visiongain's new 169 page report assesses that the Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies market will reach $119.11 billion in 2017.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg )



Are you involved inAnti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies or need to understand its market dynamics? If so, then you must read this report.

It's vital that you keep your knowledge up to date. You need this report.

Market scope:

This brand new report from visiongain is a completely fresh market assessment of the Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies market based upon the latest information. Our new market study contains forecasts, original analysis, company profiles and, most crucially, fresh conclusions. The report gives detailed forecasts and analysis of the Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies markets by region and end-use sectors.

Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Market Forecast 2017-2027 report responds to your need for definitive market data:

• Where are the Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies market opportunities?

• 117 tables, charts, and graphs reveal market data allowing you to target your strategy more effectively.

• When will the Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies market grow?

• Global, national and the Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies submarket forecasts and analysis from 2017-2027 illustrate the market progression.

• Which Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies submarkets will flourish from 2017-2027?

• Food & Beverages Submarket Forecast 2017-2027

• Pharmaceutical & Healthcare Submarket Forecast 2017-2027

• Industrial & Automotive Submarket Forecast 2017-2027

• Consumer Durables Submarket Forecast 2017-2027

• Clothing & Apparel Submarket Forecast 2017-2027

• Other Submarket Forecast 2017-2027

• Coding & Printing Submarket Forecast 2017-2027

• RFID Submarket Forecast 2017-2027

• Hologram Submarket Forecast 2017-2027

• Security Labels Submarket Forecast 2017-2027

• Packaging Designs Submarket Forecast 2017-2027

• Other Submarket Forecast 2017-2027

• Where are the regional Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies market opportunities from 2017-2027?

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities.

• North America forecast 2017-2027

• Asia-Pacific forecast 2017-2027

• Europe forecast 2017-2027

• Rest of the World forecast 2017-2027

• Mexico forecast 2017-2027

• U.S. forecast 2017-2027

• Canada forecast 2017-2027

• Germany forecast 2017-2027

• France forecast 2017-2027

• U.K. forecast 2017-2027

• Italy forecast 2017-2027

• Rest of Europe forecast 2017-2027

• China forecast 2017-2027

• Japan forecast 2017-2027

• India forecast 2017-2027

• Thailand forecast 2017-2027

• Indonesia forecast 2017-2027

• Rest of APAC forecast 2017-2027

• South Africa forecast 2017-2027

• MEA forecast 2017-2027

• Brazil forecast 2017-2027

• Other Countries forecast 2017-2027

• What are the factors influencing Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies market dynamics?

• SWOT analysis explores the factors.

• Research and development (R&D) strategy

• Supply and demand dynamics

• Advances in product quality

• Who are the leading 10 Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies companies?

We reveal market share, positioning, capabilities, product portfolios, R&D activity, services, focus, strategies, M&A activity, and future outlook.

• 3M

• Avery Dennison

• Digimarc

• Applied DNA Sciences

• Illinois Tool Works Inc.

• Du Pont

• Impinj Inc.

• Zebra Technologies Corp

• UPM

• Essentra PLC.

• Who should read this report?

• Anyone within the Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies value chain, including

• Raw material suppliers

• R&D specialists

• CEO's

• COO's

• CIO's

• Business development managers

• Marketing managers

• Technologists

• Investors

• Banks

• Government agencies

• Contractors

Get our report todayAnti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Market Report 2017-2027: Forecast by Type (Coding & Printing Technology, RFID, Holograms, Security Labels, Packaging Designs), by Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical & Healthcare, Industrial & Automotive, Consumer Durables, Clothing & Apparels) plus Regional Market and Leading Players. Avoid missing out - order our report now.

To request a report overview of this report please email Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com , you can also call her Tel: +44-(0)-20-7336-6100 or click on https://www.visiongain.com/Report/1895/Anti-Counterfeit-Packaging-Technologies-Market-Report-2017-2027

List of Companies Mentioned in the Report:

3M

Advanced Track & Trace

Aesica Pharmaceuticals

Alibaba

Alien Technologies

AlpVision

AND Automation

Angstrom Technologies

Apple

Applied DNA Sciences Inc.

ATL Security Label Systems

Atlantic Zeiser

Authentix

Avery Dennison

Beiersdorf

Bilcare Ltd

Bilcare Technologies

Biowell Technologies Inc

Business of Federal Signal Technologies Group

Camdata

Canon

Capital Safety Group

Cellular Bioengineering, Inc.

CFC International Corporation

Chanel

Chesapeake

Coach

Colorcon

Constantia Flexibles

COSCO Pacific Company

Covectra

Covisus

Data System International

Datamax-O'Neil

Digimarc

Domino

Dupont Authentication Systems

E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

EDAPS

EM Microelectronic

Everest Holovisions

Faab Fabricauto

FNMT - RCM

Giesecke & Devrient (G&D)

GIS

GS1

Gucci

Hart Systems

Hermes

IKEA

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Image Solutions

Impinj Inc

Ingenia Technology

Intel

Intermec

International Ink Company

Intrinsic ID

Ivera Medical Corp

Jimmy Choo

Johnson & Johnson

Kate Spade

Kodak

LaserBand LLC

Links of London

L'Oréal Group

Louis Vuitton

Markmonitor

Merck

Microsoft

Microtag Temed

Morpho

Motorola

Motorola Solutions

NanoGuardian

Nanotech Security Corp. (NTS)

Nike, Inc.

Nintendo

OEP Technologie BV

One Equity Partners

OpSec Security

Panasonic

Pera Innovation

Petrobras

Pfizer

Philips

Polypore

Prooftag

Ralph Lauren Corporation

Ray Ban

Reebok International Limited

Rolex

SAM Group

Schawk

Schreiner ProSecure

SEC

SGK Brand Solutions

Smartrac

Sony

StepOne Systems

Sun Chemical

Systech

Tagsys

Taobao

Tesco

ThermoFisher Scientific

Topspin Partners LBO

TradeKey

Treo Solutions LLC

Tresor Paris

TruTag Technologies Inc.

UGG Australia

Unibar Inc.

UPM Engineered Materials

UPM Raflatac

Verayo

VeriTrack

Wal-Mart

WISeKey

Zebra technologies

To see a report overview please email Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com