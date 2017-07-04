Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Market Report 2017-2027

LONDON, July 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Forecast by Type (Coding & Printing Technology, RFID, Holograms, Security Labels, Packaging Designs), by Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical & Healthcare, Industrial & Automotive, Consumer Durables, Clothing & Apparels) plus Regional Market and Leading Players
Visiongain's new 169 page report assesses that the Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies market will reach $119.11 billion in 2017.
Market scope:
This brand new report from visiongain is a completely fresh market assessment of the Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies market based upon the latest information. Our new market study contains forecasts, original analysis, company profiles and, most crucially, fresh conclusions. The report gives detailed forecasts and analysis of the Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies markets by region and end-use sectors.
• Food & Beverages Submarket Forecast 2017-2027
• Pharmaceutical & Healthcare Submarket Forecast 2017-2027
• Industrial & Automotive Submarket Forecast 2017-2027
• Consumer Durables Submarket Forecast 2017-2027
• Clothing & Apparel Submarket Forecast 2017-2027
• Other Submarket Forecast 2017-2027
• Coding & Printing Submarket Forecast 2017-2027
• RFID Submarket Forecast 2017-2027
• Hologram Submarket Forecast 2017-2027
• Security Labels Submarket Forecast 2017-2027
• Packaging Designs Submarket Forecast 2017-2027
• Other Submarket Forecast 2017-2027
• North America forecast 2017-2027
• Asia-Pacific forecast 2017-2027
• Europe forecast 2017-2027
• Rest of the World forecast 2017-2027
• Mexico forecast 2017-2027
• U.S. forecast 2017-2027
• Canada forecast 2017-2027
• Germany forecast 2017-2027
• France forecast 2017-2027
• U.K. forecast 2017-2027
• Italy forecast 2017-2027
• Rest of Europe forecast 2017-2027
• China forecast 2017-2027
• Japan forecast 2017-2027
• India forecast 2017-2027
• Thailand forecast 2017-2027
• Indonesia forecast 2017-2027
• Rest of APAC forecast 2017-2027
• South Africa forecast 2017-2027
• MEA forecast 2017-2027
• Brazil forecast 2017-2027
• Other Countries forecast 2017-2027
• Research and development (R&D) strategy
• Supply and demand dynamics
• Advances in product quality
• Who are the leading 10 Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies companies?
We reveal market share, positioning, capabilities, product portfolios, R&D activity, services, focus, strategies, M&A activity, and future outlook.
• 3M
• Avery Dennison
• Digimarc
• Applied DNA Sciences
• Illinois Tool Works Inc.
• Du Pont
• Impinj Inc.
• Zebra Technologies Corp
• UPM
• Essentra PLC.
List of Companies Mentioned in the Report:
3M
Advanced Track & Trace
Aesica Pharmaceuticals
Alibaba
Alien Technologies
AlpVision
AND Automation
Angstrom Technologies
Apple
Applied DNA Sciences Inc.
ATL Security Label Systems
Atlantic Zeiser
Authentix
Avery Dennison
Beiersdorf
Bilcare Ltd
Bilcare Technologies
Biowell Technologies Inc
Business of Federal Signal Technologies Group
Camdata
Canon
Capital Safety Group
Cellular Bioengineering, Inc.
CFC International Corporation
Chanel
Chesapeake
Coach
Colorcon
Constantia Flexibles
COSCO Pacific Company
Covectra
Covisus
Data System International
Datamax-O'Neil
Digimarc
Domino
Dupont Authentication Systems
E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company
EDAPS
EM Microelectronic
Everest Holovisions
Faab Fabricauto
FNMT - RCM
Giesecke & Devrient (G&D)
GIS
GS1
Gucci
Hart Systems
Hermes
IKEA
Illinois Tool Works Inc.
Image Solutions
Impinj Inc
Ingenia Technology
Intel
Intermec
International Ink Company
Intrinsic ID
Ivera Medical Corp
Jimmy Choo
Johnson & Johnson
Kate Spade
Kodak
LaserBand LLC
Links of London
L'Oréal Group
Louis Vuitton
Markmonitor
Merck
Microsoft
Microtag Temed
Morpho
Motorola
Motorola Solutions
NanoGuardian
Nanotech Security Corp. (NTS)
Nike, Inc.
Nintendo
OEP Technologie BV
One Equity Partners
OpSec Security
Panasonic
Pera Innovation
Petrobras
Pfizer
Philips
Polypore
Prooftag
Ralph Lauren Corporation
Ray Ban
Reebok International Limited
Rolex
SAM Group
Schawk
Schreiner ProSecure
SEC
SGK Brand Solutions
Smartrac
Sony
StepOne Systems
Sun Chemical
Systech
Tagsys
Taobao
Tesco
ThermoFisher Scientific
Topspin Partners LBO
TradeKey
Treo Solutions LLC
Tresor Paris
TruTag Technologies Inc.
UGG Australia
Unibar Inc.
UPM Engineered Materials
UPM Raflatac
Verayo
VeriTrack
Wal-Mart
WISeKey
Zebra technologies
