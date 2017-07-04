

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Iranian cartoonist Hadi Asadi's image of U.S. President Donald Trump covered in dollars with his hair ablaze took first prize in a 'Trumpism' cartoon contest organized in Iran.



Artists from all over the world were invited to submit artwork mocking the U.S. leader to the competition, and organizers received over 1,600 entries from artists hailing from 74 countries.They included four works from American cartoonists.



Asadi's cartoon showing Trump wearing a suit made of dollar notes while drooling on books, a reference to cultural material, won him prize money of $1,500 and a trophy.



Asadi, who produced the cartoon in two weeks using a stylus pen digital printing method, said he wanted to highlight the 'money-mindedness and war monger nature' of the businessman-turned politician.



The Islamic Republic's 2017 International Trumpism cartoon and caricature contest was held in Tehran on Monday. The organizers said they sought to show the wrong behaviors by Trump in the framework of satirical portraits.



Many of the cartoons compared the U.S. president to Hitler, while some others focused on Trump 's social media habits, with Twitter featuring in a number of works.



The cartoons depicting Trump are at display at a week-long exhibition in the Iranian capital.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX