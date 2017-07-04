Electroceuticals/Bioelectric Medicine Market, 2025

DUBLIN, July 04, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Electroceuticals/Bioelectric Medicine Market By Product (Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators, Cardiac Pacemakers, Implants), By Application (Arrhythmia, Pain Management, Hearing Loss), By Type, By End-use, And Segment Forecasts 2014 - 2025" report to their offering.

The global electroceuticals/bioelectric medicine market is expected to reach USD 35.5 billion by 2025

Rising geriatric population is the major factor that is expected to propel growth during the forecast period. Aging population is prone to various diseases such as cardiac arrhythmias, Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease, epilepsy, and depression.



There are various advanced electroceuticals including implantable cardioverter defibrillators, cochlear implants, cardiac pacemakers, and spinal cord stimulators, which can be used for the treatment of these conditions.



Increasing investment in the development of advanced bioelectric medicine is another major factor supporting the growth of the electroceuticals market. For instance, in FY 2016, Medtronic, a leading bioelectric medicine manufacturer, invested around USD 2,224 million in R&D for development of advanced products.



Technological advancements in these products propel their adoption in treatment of chronic diseases such as cardiac arrhythmias and Parkinson's disease. The technological advanced electroceuticals provide high reliability and efficiency during treatment.



Further Key Findings From The Report Suggest:



Implantable cardioverter defibrillators segment was the largest revenue-generating segment of the electroceuticals market in 2016 owing to large application of these products for the treatment of arrhythmia

The implantable electroceuticals devices segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the bioelectric medicine market in 2016 owing to technological advancements

In the application segment, the arrhythmia segment accounted for the largest share in 2016 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout forecast period

The hospitals dominated the electroceuticals market in terms of revenue in 2016 due to the escalating number of electroceutical devices implant procedures in hospitals

The North America bioelectric medicine market is the leading regional sector and accounted for the largest revenue share in 2016 mainly due to the existence of large number of medical devices companies in this region

The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a highest growth rate during the study period. The developing healthcare infrastructure and rising healthcare awareness in the Asian countries such as China and India is a major factor contributing to the growth in this region

region is expected to grow at a highest growth rate during the study period. The developing healthcare infrastructure and rising healthcare awareness in the Asian countries such as and is a major factor contributing to the growth in this region Some of the major players include Medtronic; St. Jude Medical; Boston Scientific Corporation; Cochlear Ltd.; Sonova; LivaNova PLC; Biotronik; Nevro Corp.; SECOND SIGHT; and electroCore LLC.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Executive Summary



3 Electroceuticals/Bioelectric Medicine Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Segmentation & Scope

3.2 Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1 Rising geriatric population

3.2.2 Escalating investments in R&D by companies

3.2.3 Rising prevalence of cardiac and neurological disorders

3.2.4 Regulatory approval for advanced bioelectric devices

3.3 Market Restraint Analysis

3.3.1 Product recall

3.3.2 Stringent government regulations

3.3.3 Lack of skilled professionals

3.4 Key Opportunities Prioritized

3.4.1 Key opportunities prioritized, by product

3.4.2 Key opportunities prioritized, by type

3.4.3 Key opportunities prioritized, by application

3.4.4 Key opportunities prioritized, by end-use

3.5 Electroceuticals/Bioelectric Medicine - SWOT Analysis, By Factor (Political & Legal, Economic And Technological)

3.6 Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.7 Competitive Landscape: Market Share Analysis, 2016



4 Electroceuticals/Bioelectric Medicine: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Electroceuticals/Bioelectric Medicine Market: Product Movement Analysis

4.2 Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators

4.3 Cardiac Pacemakers

4.4 Cochlear Implants

4.5 Spinal Cord Stimulators

4.6 Deep Brain Stimulators

4.7 Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulators

4.8 Sacral Nerve Stimulators

4.9 Vagus Nerve Stimulators

4.10 Other Bioelectric Medicine



5 Electroceuticals/Bioelectric Medicine: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Electroceuticals/Bioelectric Medicine Market: Type Movement Analysis

5.2 Implantable Electroceutical Devices

5.3 Noninvasive Electroceutical Devices



6 Electroceuticals/Bioelectric Medicine: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Electroceuticals/Bioelectric Medicine Market: Application Movement Analysis

6.2 Arrhythmia

6.3 Pain Management

6.4 Sensorineural Hearing Loss

6.5 Parkinson's disease

6.6 Tremor

6.7 Depression

6.8 Treatment-resistant Depression

6.9 Epilepsy

6.10 Urinary and Fecal Incontinence



7 Electroceuticals/Bioelectric Medicine: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1 Electroceuticals/bioelectric medicine market: End-use movement analysis

7.2 Hospitals

7.3 Others



8 Electroceuticals/Bioelectric Medicine: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Product, Type, Application, End Use



9 Competitive Landscape



Medtronic

St. Jude Medical, Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cochlear Ltd

Sonova

LivaNova PLC

Biotronik

Nevro Corp.

Second Sight

electroCore LLC.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/59wvsm/electroceuticalsb

