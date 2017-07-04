Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 26 June to 30 June 2017

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument identifier code Total daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average price of daily acquisition Market identifier code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 2017.06.27 FR0010313833 857 93,500 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 2017.06.28 FR0010313833 5593 93,242 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 2017.06.29 FR0010313833 6272 93,112 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 2017.06.30 FR0010313833 4135 93,403 XPAR TOTAL 16 857 93,246

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website: http://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2016

