In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 26 June to 30 June 2017
|Name of the issuer
|Issuer identifier code
|Day of the transaction
|Financial instrument identifier code
|Total daily volume (number of shares)
|Weighted average price of daily acquisition
|Market identifier code
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|2017.06.27
|FR0010313833
|857
|93,500
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|2017.06.28
|FR0010313833
|5593
|93,242
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|2017.06.29
|FR0010313833
|6272
|93,112
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|2017.06.30
|FR0010313833
|4135
|93,403
|XPAR
|TOTAL
|16 857
|93,246
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website: http://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2016
