At the request of Promore Pharma AB, 556639-6809, Promore Pharma AB's shares will be traded on First North as from July 6, 2017.



Short name: PROMO ----------------------------------------------- Number of shares: 20,235,090 ----------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009947740 ----------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 140251 ----------------------------------------------- ADT Value: 4000000 ----------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556639-6809 ----------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ----------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: Other Equities ----------------------------------------------- MIC code: FNSE ----------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -----------------------------------------------



Classification



Code Name ----------------- 4000 Health Care ----------------- 4500 Health Care -----------------



