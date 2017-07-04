China In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market 2017-2022: Market is Likely to More than Triple by 2022 From it's Current Level in 2016

DUBLIN, July 04, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "China In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market, Company Analysis & Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

China In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) market is likely to more than triple by 2022 from its current level in 2016

China represents one of the largest clinical laboratory markets in the Asia-Pacific region, and the fastest growing among the top ten IVD country markets. With an aging population, a rapidly growing middle class and a government encouraging preventive care, China IVD market is slated to show substantial growth in the future.



China's quickly aging population means the country is experiencing an explosion of chronic conditions such as diabetes, heart disease and cancer. All of these conditions can be diagnosed and monitored using IVD products. Further, the average Chinese consumer is now willing and able to pay more for healthcare than a decade years ago. Hence, China has the potential for more dramatic growth in the future.



China IVD Market Segment Wise Analysis: Immunoassay is the leading segment in China IVD market. Immunoassay is likely to maintain its dominant position in the forecasting period as well. Clinical Chemistry holds the 2nd position in China IVD market being followed by Molecular Testing.



This is the 2nd edition report titled China In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market, Company Analysis & Forecast to 2022 studies in detail the China IVD Market - Application Segment Wise, Company Sales, Registration & Regulatory Status in China IVD & Driving Factors and Challenges for China IVD Market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. China IVD Market and Market Share Analysis (2007 - 2022)



3. China IVD - Segments Wise Market and Forecast (2007 - 2022)



4. Development Environment of Chinese IVD Industry



5. Profile of In-vitro Diagnostic Reagents Registration Control



6. Registration for In Vitro Diagnostic Reagents in China



7. China IVD Market - Company Wise Sales Analysis (2010 - 2022)



8. Profiles of Select Private Clinical Labs and Diagnostic Services Companies



9. China IVD Industry Drivers



10. China IVD Industry Challenge



Companies Mentioned



- ADICON Clinical Laboratories

- Kindstar Global (Privately held)

- Mindray Medical International Limited

- Roche Diagnostic

- Shanghai Kehua Bio-Engineering Co. Ltd

- Sysmex Corporation

- Zhejiang Di'an Diagnostics Technology Co.Ltd



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/w6bjzj/china_invitro

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716