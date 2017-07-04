Participants in the Future Energy Forum Contribute to Drafting the Astana Expo 2017 Manifesto of Values and Principles

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, July 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Future Energy Forum has opened inAstana. This is the central event of the Astana EXPO 2017 business program.

The first of the twelve conferences was about climate change and ways of preserving the planet by introducing new energy sources by 2050. A discussion of theGreen Bridge Partnership ProgramforParis Climate Agreement implementation in Kazakhstan and Central Asiawas given special attention.

Welcoming the delegates to the Forum, Deputy Energy Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Gani Sadibekov noted that "during the70th sessionof the UNGeneral Assembly, the President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev spoke aboutopening an international center for the development of green technologies and investment projects in Astana." Gani Sadibekov added that efforts are currently being made to implement this project.

According to deputy chairman of the board at NC "Astana EXPO-2017" Yerbol Shormanov, despite having enormous mineral resources, Kazakhstan's goal is a green economy.

"The Republic of Kazakhstan is one of the ten leading exporters ofraw hydrocarbons and mineral resources and now, at the current stage of the country's development, we recognize our responsibility towards the global community more than ever," said Mr. Shormanov.

The conference has become an international platform for discussing the development of the global power industry. The following people spoke and gave reports at the conference: ProfessorKlaus Töpfer,the founding director of theInstitute for Advanced Sustainability Studies (IASS); Vladimir Sidorovich, the co-founder and CEO of the Institute of Energy Efficient Building Technologies and head of the EXPO 2017 Russian Experts Council; Professor BakhytYessekina, memberof theCouncilonGreen Economy under thePresident of Kazakhstan, director of the "Green Academy" Scientific Research and Education Center; andSavvas Seimanidis, president of the European Renewable Energies Federation (EREF).

The Future Energy Forum will continue at the Astana EXPO 2017 exhibition. Results of all twelve conferences will be included in the Astana EXPO 2017 Manifesto of ValuesandPrinciples.

