At the request of Promore Pharma AB, 556639-6809, Promore Pharma AB's equity rights will be traded on First North as from July 6, 2017.



Security Promore Pharma AB TO 2017/2019 name: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short PROMO TO1 name: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number 6,523,560 of equity rights: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SE0009997158 code: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order 140252 book ID: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Strike Strike price shall be 70% of the volume weighted average price per price: share during the period January 21 - January 31, 2019. However, strike price shall be a minimum of 23.30 SEK per share and a maximum of 46.60 SEK per share -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: Three (3) equity rights give the right to subscribe for one (1) new share in Promore Pharma AB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscrip February 4 - February 22, 2019 tion period: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last February 20, 2019 trading day: --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Redeye AB. For further information, please call Redeye AB on +46 8 545 013 30.