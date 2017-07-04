

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar advanced against its major counterparts in the European session on Tuesday, as Canadian bond yields rose on hopes that the Bank of Canada may tighten policy as early as next week.



The benchmark yield on 2-year Canadian bonds rose 1.13 percent, while that of 10-year equivalent was up by 1.83 percent. Yields move inversely to bond prices.



In an interview with German newspaper Handelsblatt, the BoC Governor Stephen Poloz said that there is no need for inflation to hit its target before starting to tighten monetary policy.



'If we only watched inflation and reacted to inflation, we would never reach our inflation target, we'd always be two years behind in the reaction,' he said. 'So we have to look at the rest of our indicators in the models that predict inflation.'



Expectations of a BoC rate hike became rife last week after Poloz said to CNBC that the bank's past interest rate cuts 'have done their job' and the economy is gathering momentum.



The Bank of Canada has held its benchmark rate unchanged at 0.5 percent since 2015. The central bank announces its interest rate decision next week.



The loonie showed mixed performance in the Asian session. While the currency rose against the aussie and the euro, it fell against the yen and the greenback.



The loonie hit a 4-1/2-month high of 87.35 against the yen, from a low of 86.79 hit at 2:30 am ET. If the loonie extends rise, 90.00 is likely seen as its next resistance level.



Reversing from an early 5-day low of 1.3015 against the greenback, the loonie rose to a session's high of 1.2965. The next possible resistance for the loonie is seen around the 1.28 area.



The loonie advanced to 1.4706 against the euro, its strongest since April 25. Continuation of the loonie's uptrend may see it challenging resistance around the 1.45 mark.



Data from Eurostat showed that Eurozone producer prices increased at the weakest pace so far this year in May, largely due to slowing energy price inflation.



Producer prices climbed 3.3 percent year-on-year in May, slower than the 4.3 percent rise seen in April. This was the weakest growth since December 2016, when prices were up 1.6 percent, and also slower than the expected 3.5 percent.



The loonie firmed to more than a 5-month high of 0.9855 against the aussie, off its early low of 0.9980. On the upside, the loonie may locate resistance around the 0.97 region.



Australia's central bank kept its interest rate unchanged at a record low for the tenth consecutive meeting.



The board of the Reserve Bank of Australia, governed by Philip Lowe, maintained the cash rate at 1.50 percent, as widely expected.



The U.S. markets are closed in observance of Independence Day holiday.



