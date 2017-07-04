Asia Medical Tourism Market Analysis and Forecasts to 2022 - Market is Anticipated to Cross US$ 14 Billion

DUBLIN, July 04, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Asia Medical Tourism Market and Forecast To 2022" report to their offering.

Asia medical tourism market is anticipated to cross US$ 14 Billion mark by 2022

Asia continues to be the top medical destination in medical travel. Asian medical destinations continue to offer more and better medical procedures and care than most other medical destinations. Several hospitals in Asia have carved such outstanding reputations for themselves that medical tourism has become a major money-spinner. In countries such as Singapore and Thailand, government agencies have been set up to help market their expertise globally.



The Indian government has removed many visa restrictions and introduced a visa-on-arrival scheme for medical tourists from selected countries; this allows foreign nationals to stay in India for 30 days for medical reasons and can even get a visa of up to 1 year depending upon treatment requirements.



Special medical travel agencies have sprung up around the world, and top Asian hospitals routinely have special international desks and services to assist overseas patients with everything from doctors' appointments to accommodation.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Asia Medical Tourism Market and Arrivals To 2022



3. Asia Medical Tourism Market and Arrivals Share To 2022



4. Singapore Medical Tourist Arrivals and Forecast (2004 - 2022)



5. Singapore Medical Tourism Market and Forecast (2003 - 2022)



6. Singapore Medical Tourism - Country Wise Medical Tourist Arrivals, Spending and Forecast



7. Thailand - Medical Tourist Arrivals & Forecast



8. Thailand - Medical Tourism Market & Forecast



9. Thailand - Medical Tourism Market Share & Forecast



10. Thailand Medical Tourism - Country Wise Medical Tourist Arrivals, Spending and Forecast (2001 - 2022)



11. India Medical Tourist Arrivals and Forecast (2009 - 2022)



12. India Medical Tourism Market and Forecast (2009 - 2022)



13. India Medical Tourism Market Share and Forecast (2009 - 2022)



14. North America - Country Wise Medical Tourist Arrivals, Spending and Forecast



15. Central and South America - Country Wise Medical Tourist Arrivals, Spending and Forecast



16. Western Europe - Country Wise Medical Tourist Arrivals, Spending and Forecast



17. Eastern Europe - Country Wise Medical Tourist Arrivals, Spending and Forecast



18. Africa - Country Wise Medical Tourist Arrivals, Spending and Forecast



19. West Asia - Country Wise Medical Tourist Arrivals, Spending and Forecast



20. South Asia - Country Wise Medical Tourist Arrivals, Spending and Forecast



21. South East Asia- Country Wise Medical Tourist Arrivals, Spending and Forecast



22. East Asia - Country Wise Medical Tourist Arrivals, Spending and Forecast



23. Australasia - Country Wise Medical Tourist Arrivals, Spending and Forecast



24. Other Countries - Medical Tourist Arrivals, Spending and Forecast



25. South Korea Medical Tourist Arrivals & Forecast



26. South Korea Medical Tourism Market & Forecast



27. South Korea Medical Tourism Market Share & Forecast



28. South Korea Medical Tourist Arrivals Number - By Type of Medical Treatment



29. South Korea Medical Tourism - Country Wise Medical Tourist Arrivals, Spending & Forecast (2009 - 2022)



30. Malaysia Medical Tourist Arrivals and Forecast (2001 - 2022)



31. Malaysia Medical Tourism Market and Forecast (2001 - 2022)



32. Malaysia Medical Tourism Market Share and Forecast (2006 - 2022)



33. Malaysia Medical Tourism - Country Wise Medical Tourist Arrivals, Spending and Forecast



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gpnqcn/asia_medical

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716