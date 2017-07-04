

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - It is a nostalgia for several music lovers to see and experience new vinyl albums from Sony, after a long gap of 30 years. The discarded media is finding a new lease of life these days and might be creating a new wave in the future.



It was in 1989 that Sony stopped the production of vinyl records. The music lovers have been preferring cassettes, CDs and later digital downloads over vinyl records. It was not that easy to carry on with its bulky size. What prompted the music company to come back with vinyl records is that the younger generation is showing a new interest to yester-year hit device.



CNN Money reported that vinyl music industry is expecting a double digit growth this year and aims for sales of about 40 million new discs with a revenue of around $900 million.



Sony plans to produce new discs at a facility in southwest of Tokyo. According reports, the company is seeking the help of retired engineers in the making of records as the new gen techies are not that familiar with the production process.



