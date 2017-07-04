Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Wireless Infrastructure Transformation: 5G and Mobile Edge Computing 2017 2025" report to their offering.

Fifth Generation (5G) cellular represents a gaming changing wireless infrastructure transformation for Communication Service Providers (CSP). Next generation equipment will support millimeter wave length radio frequency as well as evolution of LTE, which will be considered by many to be part of 5G heterogeneous networks. In addition, CSPs will deploy next generation equipment at Base Transceiver Stations (BTS) for Mobile Edge Computing (MEC), which will provide distributed computing and effectively transform BTS into distributed datacenters.

This research provides an in-depth assessment of both technical issues (enabling technologies, 5G standardization and research initiatives, spectrum bands, etc.) and business areas (market drivers, challenges, use cases, vertical market applications, regulatory issues, trial commitments, introduction strategies, and impact to CSPs), as well as analysis of the emerging 5G ecosystem. The report includes specific ecosystem constituent recommendations and forecasts for both 5G investments, subscriptions, and more for the period of 2017 2025.

This research also evaluates MEC technology, architecture and building clocks, ecosystem, market drivers, applications, solutions, and deployment challenges. The report also analyzes MEC industry initiatives, leading companies, and solutions. The report includes a market assessment and forecast for MEC users and MEC revenue globally, regionally, and within the enterprise market for years 2017 to 2021. Forecasts include MEC infrastructure (equipment, platforms, software, APIs, and services).

Key Findings:

Large-scale commercial 5G trials to increase 5X by 2021

MEC will enable new data-focused carrier revenue streams

Manufacturing to be leading IoT 5G industrial application area

MEC will be a key component to the success of 5G for new apps

MEC enables many new cloud-based apps to leverage real-time data

Leading 5G apps include IoT, Haptic Internet, Virtual Reality, and Robotics

Key Topics Covered:

5G Market Assessment: Vendor Strategies, Technology and Infrastructure Outlook and Application Forecasts

1 Introduction

2 Executive Summary

3 Overview

4 5G Enabling Technologies

5 5G Research Forecasts and Developments

6 Global 5G Market Forecasts

7 5G Company Analysis

8 Mobile Operator 5G Requirements

9 Appendix: Forecasts for Leading 5G Apps and Services

Mobile Edge Computing (MEC): Market Assessment and Forecasts

1 Executive Summary

2 Introduction

3 MEC Technology, Platforms, and Architecture

4 MEC Market Drivers and Opportunities

5 MEC Ecosystem

6 MEC Application and Service Strategies

7 MEC Market Forecasts

8 Conclusions and Recommendations

Companies Mentioned

5G Regulatory Contributor

5GIC

Akamai Technologies

Alcatel-Lucent

Broadcom

China Mobile

Deutsche Telekom

Ericsson

Fujitsu

Horizon 2020

Huawei

Intel Corporation

LG Uplus Corp.

NEC Corporation

Nokia

Nokia Networks

NTT DoCoMo

NYU WIRELESS

Qualcomm

Samsung

SingTel

SK telecom

South Korea

Turkcell

ZTE Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mqhrsz/wireless

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170704005237/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: 4G and 5G, Mobile Networks, Telecommunications Equipment