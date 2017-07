Global Position Sensors Strategic Business Report 2017 - Growing Use of Industrial Robotics As an Automation Production Strategy Bodes Well for Position Sensors

DUBLIN, July 04, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Position Sensors in US$ Million. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

The report profiles 102 companies including many key and niche players such as:



ASM Automation Sensorik Messtechnik GmbH ( Germany )

) Balluff Gmbh ( Germany )

) Bourns Inc. ( USA )

) CTS Corporation ( USA )

) Curtiss-Wright Corporation ( USA )

) Honeywell International Inc. ( USA )

) IFM Electronic Gmbh ( Germany )

) Infineon Technologies AG ( Germany )

) Melexis Microelectronic Integrated Systems N.V. ( Belgium )

) Micro-Epsilon ( USA )

) MTS Systems Corporation ( USA )

) Murata Manufacturing Company, Ltd. ( Japan )

) Novotechnik ( Germany )

) Panasonic Corporation ( Japan )

) Piher Sensors & Controls SA ( Spain )

) Sensata Technologies, Inc. ( USA )

) SICK AG ( Germany )

) Siemens AG ( Germany )

) Stoneridge Inc. ( USA )

) TE Connectivity ( Switzerland )

) Turck Inc. ( USA )

) Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. ( USA )

) ZF Friedrichshafen AG ( Germany )

Key Topics Covered:



1. SENSOR INDUSTRY: AN INTRODUCTORY



Market Structure

Industry Consolidation: A Perennial Trend

Competitive Structure

Distribution Plays a Pivotal Role

e-Commerce and Sensor Distribution

Advanced Technologies Involved in Sensors Market

Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS)

Fiber Optic Technology

Magnetic Sensors

Electromechanical Sensor Technology

Complementary Metal-Oxide Semiconductor Sensors

Key Statistical Finding



2. POSITION SENSORS: MARKET OVERVIEW & TRENDS

Position Sensors Market: A Curtain Raiser

Key Measures to Achieve Accurate and Reliable Position Sensors

Saving Costs without Compromising Quality

Identifying Accurate Measurement Performance

Selecting Non-Contact Sensors

Adopting Safety Measures

Minimizing Calibration of Individual Sensor

Inductive or Magnetic Encoders for Wet Environments

Improvement in Global GDP Performance to Benefit Market Growth

Current Eurozone Economic Outlook

Market Outlook

Advanced Functions Drive Adoption in End-Use Industries

Position Sensors: Competitive Landscape

Improving Automotive Production to Benefit Automotive Position Sensors

Opportunity Indicators

Linear Position Sensor Market Continues to Post Consistent Growth

Healthy Commercial Aerospace Outlook & Aircraft Production Provides Strong Opportunities for Growth

Opportunity Indicators

Africa, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East and North America (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Breakdown of Sales in US$ Million by Geographic Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Automation of Industrial Processes to Benefit Industrial Position Sensors

Developments in IoRT Fuelling Magnetic Position Sensors Market

Growing Use of Industrial Robotics As an Automation Production Strategy Bodes Well for Position Sensors

Position Sensors in Machine Tools to Witness Growth

Opportunity Indicators

Rapid Uptake in Smartphones and Other Consumer Electronics Drives Growth

Steady Growth in Oil & Gas Industry to Sustain Demand for Position Sensors Market

Rising Focus on Wind Energy to Benefit Position Sensors Used in Wind Turbines

Building & Home Automation: Another Potential Vertical for Position Sensors

Elevator Systems: An Important Area for Position Sensors in Building/Home Automation

Opportunity Indicator

Prices of Sensors to Decline in the Medium to Long-Term

Drive Volume Gains

Non-Contact Position Sensors Wax in Popularity

Smart Position Sensors Gain Market Acceptance

Optical Position Sensors Poised to Further Widen their Market Footprint

Automotive and Consumer Electronics Applications Fuel Demand

Consumer Electronics

The Leading Application Category

Key Growth Drivers and Challenges

Angular Position Sensors Gathering Steam

Use in Critical Environments Drives Angular Position Sensor Demand

On-Chip Position Sensors Grow in Popularity



3. SELECT INNOVATIONS

iC-Haus Introduces Reflexive EncoderBlue Position Sensor

Guidance Marine's RangeGuard Position Reference Sensor Enhances Navigation

Hall-based 3D Magnetic Sensors Enable Novel Applications

3D Magnetic Sensors and Applications

Electric Meters

Joystick

Consumer White Goods

Advanced Sensor Systems to Improve Braking Systems

HELLA's CIPOS® Technology

Advancements in Position Feedback Sensors



4. PRODUCT/END-USE OVERVIEW

Sensor: A Generic Definition

Position Sensor: A Definition

Types of Position Sensors and their Applications

i) Mirror Position Sensor

ii) Exhaust Gas Recirculation/EGR Valve Position Sensors

iii) Potentiometric Position Sensors

Precision Potentiometer

iv) Hall Effect based Magnetic Position Sensors

v) Magnetic Field Sensors

vi) Magnetostrictive Position Sensors

vii) Position-compensation Sensors

viii) Optical Position Sensors

Fiber-Optic Position Sensor

IX) Eddy Current based Position Sensors

X) Select Linear Position Sensors

Inductive Linear Position Sensors

Linear Variable Differential Transformer (LVDT) Position Sensor

Capacitive Linear Position Sensors

Ultrasonic Linear Position Sensors

Types of Position Sensors Based on Functioning

Contact Position Sensors

Non-Contact Position Sensors

Select Key End-Use Applications

Automotive Industry

General Machinery/Machine Tools/ Process and Manufacturing Industries



5. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/LAUNCHES

Integrated Device Technology Launches New Family of High- Performance Inductive Position Sensors

Roll-2-Roll Introduces 440mm IR Web Positioning Sensor

Parker Introduces Intellinder Integrated Absolute Position Sensor for Mobile and Industrial Sectors

Zygo Launches High-Precision ZPS Absolute Optical Position Sensor

Control Products Introduces SL2000 Linear Position Sensor

Novotechnik Launches Vert-X 2800 Series Position Sensors

Rota Engineering Unveils New Position Sensor Features for Hydraulic Cylinders

Alliance Sensors Group Launches LR-19 Series Inductive Linear Position Sensors with LVIT Technology

Curtiss-Wright Introduces First Commercial Off-the-shelf VPT351 Valve-Position Sensor

Curtiss-Wright Launches SRH301 and SRH302 Rotary Position Sensors

Zettlex Introduces Accurate Position Sensor for Harsh Conditions

VectorNav Technologies Introduces VN-360 GPS-Compass Heading and Position Sensor for OEM Segment

Curtiss-Wright Introduces Non-Contact WM-830 Rotary Position Sensor

Curtiss-Wright Launches Non-Contact NRH300DP Rotary Position Sensor

Allegro Introduces 360° Contactless High-Resolution Programmable Magnetic Angle Position Sensor for Automobile Applications

Hoffmann + Krippner Introduces Miniature Inductive Displacement Inelta IZAL Series Sensors

Penny and Giles Launches NRH275DR Rotary Position Sensor for Specialist Vehicle Applications in Harsh Environments

Curtiss-Wright Launches New Family of Non-Contact NRH271 and NRH272 Rotary Position Sensors

Allegro MicroSystems Launches Contactless Dual-Die A1331 and A1334 Angle Sensor ICs

MTS Sensors Introduces High Performance Magnetostrictive Position Sensor with Temposonics Technology

Murata Introduces World's Smallest SVM4 Series Rotary Position Sensor

ams Introduces High Performance AS5047P New Version of 47 Series Magnetic Rotary Position Sensors

Opto Diode Launches ODD-SXUV-DLPSD

MTS Systems Rolls Out Temposonics® A-Series Duo Linear Encoder

Novotechnik, U.S. Unveils PTP Series of Open Housing Position Sensors

Novotechnik Launches LWX-002 Series Shaft Protected Position Sensors

Reventec Develops AD-015 Linear Position Sensor

ams Rolls Out 47 Series Magnetic Position Sensors

STMicroelectronics Unveils LSM9DS1 Module



6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

MTS Systems Acquires PCB Group

Sensata Acquires Sensing Portfolio of Custom Sensors & Technologies

ZF Friedrichshafen Acquires TRW Automotive

GSC Expands Non-Contacting Position Sensors Line into North America

Murata Introduces SVK3 Series Rotary Position Sensors for Automotive Sector

TE Connectivity Takes Over American Sensor Technologies

Alliance Sensors Group Inks Distribution Partnership with Cooper Instruments & Systems



7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



