EU Type Approval for the Borgward BX7

Great progress has been made in the preparation of the market launch of the Borgward BX7 in Europe. With the help of TÜV Rheinland, the Stuttgart-based automaker Borgward Group AG has received the EU type approval for the vehicle in accordance with Directive 2007/46/EG as amended by Regulation 2015/166. As a result, the successful Borgward SUV now meets the regulatory conditions for being offered in the EU as well.

In line with its global focus, Borgward designed the BX7 to be a "world vehicle". The automaker initially obtained all of the approvals needed for launching the SUV in its first market, China, where the vehicle was introduced last year. Around 50,000 units of the BX7 have been sold to date. In addition to receiving type approvals for China and the EU, Borgward is currently working to obtain homologations in the Middle East, South America, Russia, and other regions.

