Please be aware that contract note reports for business day 03th of July

for markets XETR and XFRA have been sent empty.

All contract notes have been re-generated and the distribution has already

been started.



In order to differentiate the empty version from the corrected version,

header- and trailer message (SWIFT MT598) are adapted in the new version

of the report, e.g. the content of field 20 / Block 4 / transaction number

will consist of:



- Exchange trading day (170703)

- Fixed number, 0000002



The root cause of the issue has been identified and Deutsche Boerse

expects that the report distribution will be within the normal timelines

as of 04.07.2017 again.

