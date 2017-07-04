Please be aware that contract note reports for business day 03th of July
for markets XETR and XFRA have been sent empty.
All contract notes have been re-generated and the distribution has already
been started.
In order to differentiate the empty version from the corrected version,
header- and trailer message (SWIFT MT598) are adapted in the new version
of the report, e.g. the content of field 20 / Block 4 / transaction number
will consist of:
- Exchange trading day (170703)
- Fixed number, 0000002
The root cause of the issue has been identified and Deutsche Boerse
expects that the report distribution will be within the normal timelines
as of 04.07.2017 again.
for markets XETR and XFRA have been sent empty.
All contract notes have been re-generated and the distribution has already
been started.
In order to differentiate the empty version from the corrected version,
header- and trailer message (SWIFT MT598) are adapted in the new version
of the report, e.g. the content of field 20 / Block 4 / transaction number
will consist of:
- Exchange trading day (170703)
- Fixed number, 0000002
The root cause of the issue has been identified and Deutsche Boerse
expects that the report distribution will be within the normal timelines
as of 04.07.2017 again.