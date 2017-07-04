Global DisplayPorts Strategic Business Report 2017 - Profiles of 54 Companies Including Key and Niche Players

DUBLIN, July 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for DisplayPorts in Thousand Units. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 54 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- ADLINK Technology, Inc. (Taiwan)
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (USA)
- Analogix Semiconductor, Inc. (USA)
- ATEN International Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)
- Intel Corporation (USA)
- Molex, Inc. (USA)
- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (The Netherlands)
- Parade Technologies, Ltd. (Taiwan)
- PNY Technologies, Inc. (USA)
- STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland)
- Texas Instruments, Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
- DisplayPort: A High Performance Display Interface Technology
- VGA, DVI, HDMI and DisplayPorts: Evolution of Display Technologies
- DisplayPort Compared with Other Display Interfaces (DVI and HDMI)
- DisplayPort Versions: Past, Present, and the Future
- VESA's Latest Version of DisplayPort Offers Enhanced Capabilities
- Shipments of DisplayPort Interface Rise in Flat Panel Sectors
- Role of Apple in Bringing DisplayPort Interface in the Limelight
- DisplayPort Companion Standards: Changing the Connectivity Landscape
- Micro DisplayPort: Video Connector for Ultra-Thin Mobile Devices
- MyDP/SlimPort: Enhancing Connectivity and Sharing of Mobile Devices
- Wireless DisplayPort (wDP)
- Internal DisplayPort (iDP)
- Embedded DisplayPort (eDP)
- Comparison between LVDS and Embedded DisplayPort
- Portable Digital Media Interface (PDMI)
- Direct Drive Monitor (DDM)
- Mini DisplayPort (mDP)
- Analogix: The Global Leader in DisplayPorts
- SlimPort Connectors by Analogix
2. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS
- 4K TVs
- An Emerging Market for Display Ports
- Table 1: Global 4K Television Shipments (2014-2020) (Shipments in Million Units) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
- DisplayPort over USB-C
- A High Performance Video Interface
- Multi-Stream Transport (MST)
- A Preferable Choice for Multiple Screen Users
- Headsets
- A New Market for DisplayPorts
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
- Objectives of DisplayPorts
- Key End-Use Applications
- Historical Background
- Technical Specifications
- Features & Benefits
4. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS
- IOGEAR Introduces USB-C Dual DisplayPort Monitor Portable Dock
- Gefen Unveils DisplayPort 1.2 Fiber-Optic Extender)
- Synopsys Introduces DisplayPort 1.4 with DSC 1.2 Verification IP and Test Suites
- Analogix Introduces Integrated Solution for Switching DisplayPort Version 1.3 and 1.4
- Hardent Introduces New DisplayPort 1.4 Forward Error Correction IP Cores
- ATEN Introduces USB DisplayPort KVM Switch
- Analogix Introduces SlimPort ANX7688 to Support DisplayPort over USB-C for Smartphones and Tablets
- Accell Introduces DisplayPort 1.2 Active Adapter
- Parade Technologies Unveils DisplayPort to HDMI 2.0a Protocol Converters
- Parade Introduces Redriving USB Type-C Port Configuration Switch for Devices with DisplayPort Alt Mode Sink function
- Parade Technologies Introduces USB Type-C Interface Switch with DisplayPort Alt Mode Support
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
- Qualcomm Signs Agreement to Acquire NXP
- Analogix Enters into Collaboration with MediaTek for DisplayPort Technology
- Shanhai Capital to Acquire Analogix
- Analogix Enters into USB-C Technology Licensing Agreement with LG Electronics
6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
