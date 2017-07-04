Global DisplayPorts Strategic Business Report 2017 - Profiles of 54 Companies Including Key and Niche Players

DUBLIN, July 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



DisplayPort: A High Performance Display Interface Technology

VGA, DVI, HDMI and DisplayPorts: Evolution of Display Technologies

DisplayPort Compared with Other Display Interfaces (DVI and HDMI)

DisplayPort Versions: Past, Present, and the Future

VESA's Latest Version of DisplayPort Offers Enhanced Capabilities

Shipments of DisplayPort Interface Rise in Flat Panel Sectors

Role of Apple in Bringing DisplayPort Interface in the Limelight

DisplayPort Companion Standards: Changing the Connectivity Landscape

Micro DisplayPort: Video Connector for Ultra-Thin Mobile Devices

MyDP/SlimPort: Enhancing Connectivity and Sharing of Mobile Devices

Wireless DisplayPort (wDP)

Internal DisplayPort (iDP)

Embedded DisplayPort (eDP)

Comparison between LVDS and Embedded DisplayPort

Portable Digital Media Interface (PDMI)

Direct Drive Monitor (DDM)

Mini DisplayPort (mDP)

Analogix: The Global Leader in DisplayPorts

SlimPort Connectors by Analogix



2. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS



4K TVs

An Emerging Market for Display Ports

Table 1: Global 4K Television Shipments (2014-2020) (Shipments in Million Units) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

DisplayPort over USB-C

A High Performance Video Interface

Multi-Stream Transport (MST)

A Preferable Choice for Multiple Screen Users

Headsets

A New Market for DisplayPorts

3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Objectives of DisplayPorts

Key End-Use Applications

Historical Background

Technical Specifications

Features & Benefits

4. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS



IOGEAR Introduces USB-C Dual DisplayPort Monitor Portable Dock

Gefen Unveils DisplayPort 1.2 Fiber-Optic Extender)

Synopsys Introduces DisplayPort 1.4 with DSC 1.2 Verification IP and Test Suites

Analogix Introduces Integrated Solution for Switching DisplayPort Version 1.3 and 1.4

Hardent Introduces New DisplayPort 1.4 Forward Error Correction IP Cores

ATEN Introduces USB DisplayPort KVM Switch

Analogix Introduces SlimPort ANX7688 to Support DisplayPort over USB-C for Smartphones and Tablets

Accell Introduces DisplayPort 1.2 Active Adapter

Parade Technologies Unveils DisplayPort to HDMI 2.0a Protocol Converters

Parade Introduces Redriving USB Type-C Port Configuration Switch for Devices with DisplayPort Alt Mode Sink function

Parade Technologies Introduces USB Type-C Interface Switch with DisplayPort Alt Mode Support

5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY



Qualcomm Signs Agreement to Acquire NXP

Analogix Enters into Collaboration with MediaTek for DisplayPort Technology

Shanhai Capital to Acquire Analogix

Analogix Enters into USB-C Technology Licensing Agreement with LG Electronics

6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



