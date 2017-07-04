Regulatory News:

Eurofins Scientific (EUFI.PA) (Paris:ERF), a global leader in bioanalytical testing, announces that its real-time PCR kits for Listeria testing, BACGene Listeria, as well as the BACSpec Listeria ELISA kit have received certification by AOAC and AFNOR.

Fast and efficient detection of food borne pathogens is the key factor for food testing laboratories in order to support their customers with the quality assurance of their products. Food producers expect their laboratories to work with methods that have been tested and recognized by international certification bodies. Eurofins' BACGene Listeria kits now entirely fulfill these requirements.

Classical cultural methods for bacteria are time-intensive and laborious. The use of efficient methods is becoming increasingly important for microbiological laboratories. Eurofins' PCR and ELISA kits for the detection of Listeria offer laboratories fast and reliable results.

BACGene Listeria Multiplex is the first true multiplex real-time PCR detection for Listeria spp. and Listeria monocytogenes in one single reaction, thus providing a better work and cost efficiency for microbiology laboratories. If just one target is of interest, the real-time PCR kits BACGene Listeria monocytogenes and BACGene Listeria spp. are alternatively available. All kits offer the fastest time-to-result and are certified for food and environmental samples by AFNOR Certification as an alternative method for Listeria monocytogenes and Listeria spp. according to EN ISO 16140 and by AOAC-Research Institute under the Performance Tested MethodsSM Program.

BACSpec Listeria is a fast, robust and cost effective ELISA kit to detect Listeria in various food and environmental samples. The kit is certified for food and environmental samples by AFNOR Certification as an alternative method for Listeria spp. according to EN ISO 16140 and by AOAC-Research Institute under the Performance Tested MethodsSM Program.

These kits enable microbiology laboratories to offer their customers state-of-the-art assays. The methods are specifically designed, validated and certified based on customer requirements. The certifications include MALDI-TOF as a confirmation method, thereby decreasing the overall analysis time.

The Listeria kits enhance Eurofins product portfolio for pathogen detection which already comprises the BACGene Salmonella spp. real-time kit (AOAC PTM and AFNOR certified) and the BACSpec Salmonella kit (AOAC certified). These products are available to customers who run microbiological laboratories.

