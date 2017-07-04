Funded by the EU with €14 million ($14.9 million), the AMPERE project was launched at Enel Green Power's PV module manufacturer 3SUN's headquarters in Catania, Sicily. Further funding of €14.1 million currently under evaluation.

Looking to set up a production line at 3SUN's Catania factory that can manufacture high-efficiency bi-facial heterojunction silicon photovoltaic modules, the Automated photovoltaic cell and Module industrial Production (AMPERE) project was launched in the presence of representatives of Europe's major research centers and leading photovoltaic companies.

Namely, the list of the project's partners comprises: the Italian National Agency for New Technologies, Energy and Sustainable Economic Development (ENEA), the local research institute for microelectronics and ...

