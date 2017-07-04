

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American actress Stevie Kathleen Ryan, who was known for her YouTube videos and starring in the VH1 series Stevie TV, has ended her life.



The L.A. County Coroner's office confirmed that the 33-year old entertainer committed suicide by hanging.



Ryan was found dead Saturday in her Los Angeles apartment, where she started living at the age of 19 to pursue a career in the entertainment industry. Ryan, who has been battling depression, was most recently anchoring Mentally Ch(ill), a podcast about depression.



She told her co-host Kirstin Carney last week that her grandfather's recent death is going to send her into 'a deeper depression.' During the episode, they also discussed suicide.



Ryan first rose to fame through her YouTube videos - Little Loca and Sceney Sceneable, which got thousands of hits. Later she became popular through her comedy television series Stevie TV, aired on music channel VH1. Her sketch comedy format parodied films, television shows, actors and top pop culture personalities.



The show was pulled after two successful seasons in 2012-2013.



In an interview years back, Ryan said she was sometimes shocked about how nasty people could be on social media, and that the internet was just full of hate.



