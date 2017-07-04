(Article L. 233 8 II of the French commercial code article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the AMF)

Issuer

Corporate name: SEB S.A. (Paris:SK) Registered office: 112 Chemin du Moulin Carron CS 90175 69134 Ecully cedex France Stockmarket: Euronext Paris A ISIN: FR0000120709

Numbers of shares and voting rights

31 May 2017 30 June 2017 Shares in Euronext 50 169 049 50 169 049 Theoretical voting rights (1) 74 480 219 74 536 893 Effective voting rights 73 936 412 73 979 760

(1) Including voting rights attached to shares for which the right is revoked (own controlled shares, …)

A statutory clause imposes an obligation to declare any crossing thresholds in addition to those provided by law, to any person who comes to hold, directly or indirectly, as defined by Articles L. 233-7 and L. 233-9 of the French Commercial Code, 2.5% of the share capital or voting rights, or any multiple of that percentage.

SEB S.A.

SEB SA N° RCS 300 349 636 RCS LYON capital 50 169 049 TVA intracommunautaire : FR 12300349636

Shareholders Department I Campus SEB I 112 Chemin du Moulin Carron CS 90175 69134 ECULLY Cedex France

T.+33 (0)4 72 18 16 41 Fax +33 (0)4 72 18 15 98 shareholders@groupeseb.com - www.groupeseb.com

