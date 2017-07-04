Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity contract entrusted by SEB SA (Paris:SK) to NATIXIS, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account at 30th June 2017
- 6 476 SEB shares
- 3 216 820.15
For information, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account at 31th December 2016
- 7 299 SEB shares
- 3 229 454.19
For information, the following assets appeared at the implementation of the contract, at 1st September 2013
- 16 034 SEB shares
- 2 009 250
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170704005264/en/
Contacts:
SEB
Shareholders Department
T.+33 (0)4 72 18 16 41
Fax +33 (0)4 72 18 15 98
shareholders@groupeseb.com
www.groupeseb.com