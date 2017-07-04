sprite-preloader
Premier Energy and Water Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire
London, July 4

Premier Energy and Water Trust PLC announce that at close of business on 30 June 2017 its twenty largest investments were as follows:

Company% of total net assets
OPG Power Ventures6.0%
SSE PLC5.6%
Beijing Enterprises Holdings5.1%
Cia de Saneamento do Para5.0%
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund4.8%
China Everbright Intl.4.7%
Huaneng Renewables4.5%
Avangrid4.0%
Pennon Group3.9%
Saeta Yield2.7%
Transelectrica2.7%
Qatar Electricity & Water Co.2.4%
Keppel Infrastructure Trust2.4%
Edison International2.4%
Iberdrola2.4%
Transgaz2.3%
Nextera Energy2.2%
Engie2.2%
Cia Paranaense Energia ADR2.2%
NRG Yield A & C Ords & 3.25% Bond*2.2%

* Holding in both bond and equity


At close of business on 30 June 2017 the total net assets of Premier Energy and Water Trust PLC amounted to £57.2 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown% of total net assets
Electricity31.5%
Multi Utilities23.7%
Renewable Energy13.9%
Water & Waste15.5%
Gas11.8%
Toll roads0.8%
Cash/Net Current Assets2.8%
100.0%


Geographical Allocation% of total net assets
North America22.8%
China17.9%
Latin America10.4%
United Kingdom10.1%
Global4.0%
India8.0%
Europe (excluding UK)12.0%
Eastern Europe5.0%
Asia (excluding China)4.6%
Middle East2.4%
Cash/Net Current Assets2.8%
100.0%

