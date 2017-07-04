Premier Energy and Water Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Premier Energy and Water Trust PLC announce that at close of business on 30 June 2017 its twenty largest investments were as follows:

Company % of total net assets OPG Power Ventures 6.0% SSE PLC 5.6% Beijing Enterprises Holdings 5.1% Cia de Saneamento do Para 5.0% First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund 4.8% China Everbright Intl. 4.7% Huaneng Renewables 4.5% Avangrid 4.0% Pennon Group 3.9% Saeta Yield 2.7% Transelectrica 2.7% Qatar Electricity & Water Co. 2.4% Keppel Infrastructure Trust 2.4% Edison International 2.4% Iberdrola 2.4% Transgaz 2.3% Nextera Energy 2.2% Engie 2.2% Cia Paranaense Energia ADR 2.2% NRG Yield A & C Ords & 3.25% Bond* 2.2%

* Holding in both bond and equity



At close of business on 30 June 2017 the total net assets of Premier Energy and Water Trust PLC amounted to £57.2 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown % of total net assets Electricity 31.5% Multi Utilities 23.7% Renewable Energy 13.9% Water & Waste 15.5% Gas 11.8% Toll roads 0.8% Cash/Net Current Assets 2.8% 100.0%



