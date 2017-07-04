Global Children's Wear Strategic Business Report 2017 - Movies, Cartoons and Children's Wear Still a Profitable Equation

DUBLIN, July 04, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Children's Wear - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Children's Wear in US$ Million by the following Product Segments: Boys Wear, Girls Wear, and Infants & Toddlers Wear. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

The report profiles 206 companies including many key and niche players such as



Benetton Group S.p.A. ( Italy )

) Carter's, Inc. ( USA )

) OshKosh B'gosh, Inc. ( USA )

) Esprit Holdings Limited ( Hong Kong )

) Fruit of the Loom, Inc. ( USA )

) Gap, Inc. ( USA )

) Global Brands Group Holding Limited ( Hong Kong )

) Gymboree Corp. ( USA )

) Hanesbrands, Inc. ( USA )

) J.C. Penney Company, Inc. ( USA )

) Kellwood Company, LLC ( USA )

) Kohls Corporation ( USA )

) Macy's Inc. ( USA )

) Marks & Spencer (UK)

Mothercare Group (UK)

Phillips-Van Heusen Corporation ( USA )

) Polo Ralph Lauren ( USA )

( ) Sears Holdings Corp. ( USA )

) KMART ( USA )

) Target Corp. ( USA )

) The Children's Place Retail Stores ( USA )

) VF Corporation ( USA )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Children's Wear Market Continues to Evolve

Traditional Revenue Contributors Make Way for Emerging Markets

Westernization of Wardrobe Gains Momentum in Developing Markets

Manufacturers in Developed Countries Shift Production Offshore

Kidswear Segment

A Separate Fashion Industry

Kids Now Make Most of the Purchasing Decisions

Infant/Baby Clothing: Safety Remains a Key Parameter

Traditional Baby Dresses Still a Favorite

Key Trends in Newborn Clothing

Competition: Noteworthy Trends

Children's Wear: A Highly Fragmented Market

Cyclical Nature of Fashion: A Key Challenge for Designers

Startups Create Buzz

Marketing to Kids: Crucial for Success in the Marketplace

Attracting Modern and Conservative Consumers: Key to Maintaining Strong Market Position

Product Differentiation Imperative to Maintain Competitive Edge

Retailers Embrace Digital Operations and Other Differentiation Strategies

2. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS



Durable Organic Kid's Clothing Finds a Growing Space

Gender Neutral Clothing

A New Trend

Ethical Production Reveals a Marked Change in Consumerism

Designers Enter the Fray

Kids' Wear Follows Hues of Adult Fashion

Movies, Cartoons and Children's Wear: Still a Profitable Equation

Social Media Brings in a Transformation

Luxury Brands Make Rapid Strides in Children's Wear Market

Western Luxury Brands Establish Presence in Asian Markets

Boutiques Become Prominent for Luxury Girls' Clothing

Design and Brand Innovations Spearhead Growth

Fashion Emerge as a Key Trend

Children's Wear Industry Adds More Glamour with Swarovski Crystals

Toddlers' Clothes Designs Unaffected

Cotton: An Essential Raw Material in Children's Wear

Nanotechnology in Children's Apparel

Apparel for Overweight and Obese Children Offers Immense Market Potential

3. DEMOGRAPHIC DRIVERS



Favorable Demographic Trends Strengthens Market Prospects

Tween' Population: A Lucrative Demographic Segment

Shrinking Family Size Lead to Higher Discretionary Spending

Rising Women Workforce: A Business Case for Children's Wear

Developing Countries to Drive Future Market Growth

India & China : Young Population Offers Significant Opportunities

4. DISTRIBUTION SCENARIO



Mass Merchandisers Take the Lead

Growing Prominence of Grocery Retailers in Children's Wear Retail

Online Retailing Expands Presence

5. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS



H&M Introduces Sustainable Clothing Line

SproutFit Introduces Sustainable Kidswear line

Givenchy to Launch its First Children's Wear Collection for Fall '17.

Lindex Introduces Holly & Whyte Kids Collection

Sears Introduces the New Private Label Apparel for Back-to- School Season

Kitex Launches Own Brand 'Little Star' in the US and Canada

Kate Spade New York Introduces Childrenswear in the Middle East

KITH Introduces Staple Silhouettes for Children

Kidology Ties Up with Snapdeal

United Colors of Benetton Launches Kids Spring 2016 Collection

JCPenney Introduces New Line of Disney Apparel under the Okie Dokie® brand.

Kitex Garments Introduces Infants Wear Brand in US

Poney Kidswear Brand Enters the Indian Market

Arvind Introduces The Children's Place', America's Largest Kids' Specialty Apparel Retailer, in India

French Kidswear Brand Jacadi Enters the Indian Market

Childrens Wear Wholesalers Introduces Minions Clothing Collection

6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY



Carter's Acquires Skip Hop Holdings

AW Rostamani Lifestyle Acquires Fashion Chain Angels

Gap Enters into Collaboration with Disney

Destination Maternity to Merge with Orchestra Prémaman

NOPPIES Acquires IMPS&ELFS

Gerber Childrenswear takesover Triboro

Plow & Hearth Acquires Assets of Children's Wear Digest

Pantaloons Launches Pantaloons Kids.

Poney to Expand Operations in India

Esprit & Kidswear Retailer Zannier Ink Licensing Agreement

7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL MANUFACTURERS & RETAILERS



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2jrg5q/childrens_wear

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716