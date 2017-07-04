Global Children's Wear Strategic Business Report 2017 - Movies, Cartoons and Children's Wear Still a Profitable Equation

DUBLIN, July 04, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
- Children's Wear Market Continues to Evolve
- Traditional Revenue Contributors Make Way for Emerging Markets
- Westernization of Wardrobe Gains Momentum in Developing Markets
- Manufacturers in Developed Countries Shift Production Offshore
- Kidswear Segment
- A Separate Fashion Industry
- Kids Now Make Most of the Purchasing Decisions
- Infant/Baby Clothing: Safety Remains a Key Parameter
- Traditional Baby Dresses Still a Favorite
- Key Trends in Newborn Clothing
- Competition: Noteworthy Trends
- Children's Wear: A Highly Fragmented Market
- Cyclical Nature of Fashion: A Key Challenge for Designers
- Startups Create Buzz
- Marketing to Kids: Crucial for Success in the Marketplace
- Attracting Modern and Conservative Consumers: Key to Maintaining Strong Market Position
- Product Differentiation Imperative to Maintain Competitive Edge
- Retailers Embrace Digital Operations and Other Differentiation Strategies
2. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS
- Durable Organic Kid's Clothing Finds a Growing Space
- Gender Neutral Clothing
- A New Trend
- Ethical Production Reveals a Marked Change in Consumerism
- Designers Enter the Fray
- Kids' Wear Follows Hues of Adult Fashion
- Movies, Cartoons and Children's Wear: Still a Profitable Equation
- Social Media Brings in a Transformation
- Luxury Brands Make Rapid Strides in Children's Wear Market
- Western Luxury Brands Establish Presence in Asian Markets
- Boutiques Become Prominent for Luxury Girls' Clothing
- Design and Brand Innovations Spearhead Growth
- Fashion Emerge as a Key Trend
- Children's Wear Industry Adds More Glamour with Swarovski Crystals
- Toddlers' Clothes Designs Unaffected
- Cotton: An Essential Raw Material in Children's Wear
- Nanotechnology in Children's Apparel
- Apparel for Overweight and Obese Children Offers Immense Market Potential
3. DEMOGRAPHIC DRIVERS
- Favorable Demographic Trends Strengthens Market Prospects
- Tween' Population: A Lucrative Demographic Segment
- Shrinking Family Size Lead to Higher Discretionary Spending
- Rising Women Workforce: A Business Case for Children's Wear
- Developing Countries to Drive Future Market Growth
- India & China: Young Population Offers Significant Opportunities
4. DISTRIBUTION SCENARIO
- Mass Merchandisers Take the Lead
- Growing Prominence of Grocery Retailers in Children's Wear Retail
- Online Retailing Expands Presence
5. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS
- H&M Introduces Sustainable Clothing Line
- SproutFit Introduces Sustainable Kidswear line
- Givenchy to Launch its First Children's Wear Collection for Fall '17.
- Lindex Introduces Holly & Whyte Kids Collection
- Sears Introduces the New Private Label Apparel for Back-to- School Season
- Kitex Launches Own Brand 'Little Star' in the US and Canada
- Kate Spade New York Introduces Childrenswear in the Middle East
- KITH Introduces Staple Silhouettes for Children
- Kidology Ties Up with Snapdeal
- United Colors of Benetton Launches Kids Spring 2016 Collection
- JCPenney Introduces New Line of Disney Apparel under the Okie Dokie® brand.
- Kitex Garments Introduces Infants Wear Brand in US
- Poney Kidswear Brand Enters the Indian Market
- Arvind Introduces The Children's Place', America's Largest Kids' Specialty Apparel Retailer, in India
- French Kidswear Brand Jacadi Enters the Indian Market
- Childrens Wear Wholesalers Introduces Minions Clothing Collection
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
- Carter's Acquires Skip Hop Holdings
- AW Rostamani Lifestyle Acquires Fashion Chain Angels
- Gap Enters into Collaboration with Disney
- Destination Maternity to Merge with Orchestra Prémaman
- NOPPIES Acquires IMPS&ELFS
- Gerber Childrenswear takesover Triboro
- Plow & Hearth Acquires Assets of Children's Wear Digest
- Pantaloons Launches Pantaloons Kids.
- Poney to Expand Operations in India
- Esprit & Kidswear Retailer Zannier Ink Licensing Agreement
7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL MANUFACTURERS & RETAILERS
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
