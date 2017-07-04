sprite-preloader
04.07.2017
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire
London, July 4

Baring Emerging Europe PLC announces that at close of business 30 June 2017its ten largest investments were as follows:

% of Total Assets

Sberbank8.98
Lukoil7.89
PZU5.20
Garanti Bank4.76
Magnit3.77
Novatek 3.73
Tatneft Pao3.55
OTP Bank3.28
Mail.ru3.06
Alrosa2.69

The geographic breakdown at close of business 30 June 2017 was as follows:

Russia60.37
Poland12.96
Turkey14.11
Romania4.59
Hungary4.31
Czech rep3.46
Greece3.52
Other European3.12
Cash & Equivalents-6.44

