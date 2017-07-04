Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Portfolio Update

Baring Emerging Europe PLC announces that at close of business 30 June 2017its ten largest investments were as follows:

% of Total Assets

Sberbank 8.98 Lukoil 7.89 PZU 5.20 Garanti Bank 4.76 Magnit 3.77 Novatek 3.73 Tatneft Pao 3.55 OTP Bank 3.28 Mail.ru 3.06 Alrosa 2.69

The geographic breakdown at close of business 30 June 2017 was as follows: