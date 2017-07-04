Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire
London, July 4
Baring Emerging Europe PLC announces that at close of business 30 June 2017its ten largest investments were as follows:
% of Total Assets
|Sberbank
|8.98
|Lukoil
|7.89
|PZU
|5.20
|Garanti Bank
|4.76
|Magnit
|3.77
|Novatek
|3.73
|Tatneft Pao
|3.55
|OTP Bank
|3.28
|Mail.ru
|3.06
|Alrosa
|2.69
The geographic breakdown at close of business 30 June 2017 was as follows:
|Russia
|60.37
|Poland
|12.96
|Turkey
|14.11
|Romania
|4.59
|Hungary
|4.31
|Czech rep
|3.46
|Greece
|3.52
|Other European
|3.12
|Cash & Equivalents
|-6.44