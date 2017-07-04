Global Proton Therapy Market (Actual & Potential), Patients Treated, List of Proton Therapy Centers, Start of Treatment, Specifications & Company Analysis 2016-2022

DUBLIN, July 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Proton Therapy Market (Actual & Potential), Patients Treated, List of Proton Therapy Centers, Start of Treatment, Specifications & Company Analysis - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The continuing exploration of the benefits of proton therapy is inspiring a growing and massive construction of new proton centers globally. Proton therapy is an advanced form of radiation therapy that uses high-energy proton beam rather than conventional radiotherapy to irradiate a tumor. The main advantage of proton therapy is that while destroying the target malignant cells, it causes minimal damage to the surrounding cells. Proton therapy uses the ionization technique to inhibit cell proliferation. Protons move slowly through the body and interact with electrons and discharge energy.

Globally, the numbers of patients treated with Proton Therapy is very low whereas; the potential candidates for proton therapy are in Millions. The number of proton therapy centers is increasing globally. Still, industry experts believe that players will miss out on a majority of cancer patients who can benefit with proton therapy, overlooking a huge multi-Billion-dollar potential market. IBA dominates the proton therapy market globally. However, other players like Varian, Mitsubishi, Mevion, Hitachi etc. have also started to make their presence felt in the market.

The unprecedented demand of proton therapy for the treatment of cancer has set the stage for the market to move ahead at a rapid pace. It is anticipated that the Global proton therapy market will almost double by 2022 from its current market value. The increased demand for proton therapy has motivated many prominent cancer centers in the world to provide proton therapy treatment. The number of proton therapy centers worldwide is anticipated to increase year on year, which in turn, will result in more clinical research, better clinician understanding and greater patient awareness of its benefits-which will help drive the further growth.

The United States accounts for maximum share of the proton therapy market. United States is likely to maintain its dominant position throughout the forecasting period. The US retains the highest number of proton therapy centers and many are in development phase or under construction.

Asia proton therapy market is anticipated to almost three-fold during the period 2016 - 2022. Asia accounts for around 60% of the world population and half the global burden of cancer. Hence, Asian region represents huge market opportunity for proton therapy. Japan is the leading market for proton therapy in Asia, while, China has the huge market opportunity for proton therapy treatment owing to large population base of cancer patients.

Companies Mentioned

- Hitachi

- IBA

- Mevion

- Mitsubishi

- Optivus

- ProNova

- Sumitomo

- Varian

For more information about this report visit

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mg4ldd/proton_therapy





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716