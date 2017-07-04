TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 07/04/17 -- Multifacet™ Diversity Solutions Ltd. (founded by Nadir Shirazi) is attempting to bring together the worlds of art and real-life discourse with its speculative fiction/anime project that is a refraction of our current reality.

The MultiFacet Series was born out of Nadir's internal conflict regarding his Canadian Secular and Islamic Religious identities post 9/11, and decade of experience as a multi-faith educator and trainer.

A June 26-Aug 9, 2017 Kickstarter aims to help raise funds to distribute the 1st installment online for free. Visit www.themultifacetfaq.com for details.

