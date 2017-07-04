The merger of OEG's Italian subsidiaries, Slottery S.r.l. and Jackpot Game S.r.l. has been completed. During the course of the merger Jackpot Game S.r.l. merged with Slottery S.r.l. The aim of the merger was the adjustment of the group's structure.



The merger of the subsidiaries has no direct influence on the economic activities of OEG Group. The members of the management and supervisory boards of OEG have no personal interest in the transaction.



