Technavio market research analysts forecast the corporate online language learning market in the USto grow at a CAGR of more than 16% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170704005286/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the corporate online language learning market in the US from 2017-2021. (Photo: Business Wire)

The market study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the corporate online language learning market in the USfor 2017-2021. The report also lists online language learning programs and online language learning apps as the two main product segments, of which the online language learning programs segment accounted for close to 59% of the market share in 2016.

"The US holds various strategic, economic, and business relationships with many countries, such as countries in APAC and Europe, which results in diversified business communications. As a result, it is essential for companies in the US to invest in vital soft skills and language training programs to ensure efficiency of business activities," says Jhansi Mary, a lead analyst at Technavio for education technologyresearch.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Technavio analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the corporate online language learning market in the US:

Deployment of analytics

Cloud-based language learning services

Need for employee engagement

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Deployment of analytics

Analytics-embedded foreign language learning programs are increasingly available for academic and non-academic learners. Analytics is a powerful tool for vendors as it can collect information pertaining to various aspects of learner interaction with the program. The online language learning methodology results in the creation of several trails, which are captured by these analytical tools. With the help of relevant granular information, vendors are applying adaptive learning and creating specific content that aligns with the learner's requirements.

The prevailing levels of competition among language learning service providers have compelled them to incorporate technologies through which they can gain a competitive advantage and remain abreast of the market changes. The analytical applications embedded in language learning programs are thus, helping to boost the overall growth of the market.

Cloud-based language learning services

Organizations in the US are rapidly embracing emerging technologies to facilitate workplace activities. Cloud computing has been accepted as a better alternative to on-premise and traditional modes of procuring solutions due to numerous advantages, such as scalability, cost reduction, and mobility. Using the cloud platform for delivering training, be it technical or non-technical training, such as language learning, is gaining traction among organizations. For instance, FluentFlixserves organizations in varied industries through its cloud-based language learning products and services.

"The popularity of cloud-based m-learning is propelling the demand for online language learning programs in the US. Cloud-based language learning content is automatically updated, and there is no need of purchasing the latest editions of training materials. This facility helps organizations in hassle-free use and maintenance of language learning programs," says Jhansi.

Need for employee engagement

Language learning programs are being offered at workplaces to drive the strategic expansion of organizations in various geographies. Moreover, studies reveal that language learning programs are also an effective means to engage employees and strengthen leadership while triggering their learning and development. Attaining proficiency in languages other than the native language acts as an addition of a new skill. Hence, it helps in their personal development.

Prioritized employee engagement activities yield positive impacts on the employee morale, retention, loyalty, and productivity. Consequently, this produces a conducive environment for organizations to achieve their business goals and profitability. Hence, on this account, language learning programs are witnessing high demand in the corporate sector in the US.

Browse Related Reports:

Corporate Online Language Learning Market in China 2017-2021

Global Programming Language Training Market 2017-2021

Global Green Technology Market in Construction Industry 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170704005286/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com