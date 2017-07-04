Feminine Hygiene Products Market 2016-2024: Leading Players are Edgewell Personal Care, Kimberly-Clark, Procter & Gamble, SCA and Unicharm

DUBLIN, July 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Feminine Hygiene Products in US$ by the following Product Segments: Sanitary Pads/Towels, Tampons, Panty Liners, and Others.
The report profiles 76 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Albaad Corporate (Israel)
- Rostam Ltd. (Israel)
- Edgewell Personal Care Company (USA)
- Johnson & Johnson (USA)
- Playtex Products Inc. (USA)
- Kao Corporation (Japan)
- Kimberly-Clark Corporation (USA)
- Lil-lets Group Limited (UK)
- Natracare Bodywise (UK) Ltd. (UK)
- PayChest, Inc. (USA)
- Procter & Gamble (USA)
- Fater S.p.A. (Italy)
- Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA) (Sweden)
- THINX, Inc. (USA)
- Unicharm Corporation (Japan)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
- Feminine Hygiene Products: Providing Care, Convenience, Comfort, and Empowerment for Women and Girls
- Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
- Increasing Awareness among Women about Multiple Alternatives Focused on Health, Comfort and Convenience: The Fundamental Growth Driver
- Quick Facts from Around the World
- Comfort Outperforms Price
- The Convenience Factor
- Physically Active Schedules: A Preferred Lifestyle Choice
- Global Market Outlook
- Traditional Revenue Contributors Lose Growth Momentum to Developing Countries
- Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value Sales) for 2016-2024: Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Rest of World, Canada, Europe, US, and Japan (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
- Manufacturers Depend on Emerging Markets to Increase Sales Momentum
2. COMPETITION
- Feminine Hygiene Products: A Matured Market
- Leading Players: Snapshot Profiles
- Procter & Gamble
- Unicharm
- Edgewell Personal Care
- Kimberly-Clark
- SCA
- Popular Reusable Menstrual Pads
- Popular Reusable Cloth Pads: Brief Details of Brand and Product Description
- Popular Menstrual Cups
- Novel Feminine Hygiene Products
- Competition: Noteworthy Trends
- Expanding in New Markets and Attracting New Customers: Mantra for Success
- Aggressive Competition Poses Challenges
- Consumer Education Continue to Remain a Core Issue
- Knowing the Psychographic Profile of Consumer Vital for Success
- Different Products to Suit Different Phases in Women's Life: A Rising Trend
- Companies Offer Multi-Purpose Products to Augment Sales
- Manufacturers Unmoved by Rising Raw Material Costs
- Design and Brand Innovations: An Important Product Differentiator
- Brand Loyalty: Strong as Ever
- Manufacturers Capitalize on the Healthcare-Related Role of Hygiene Products
- Distribution Landscape
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Despite the Aging and Declining Menstruating Population, Innovations Set to Disrupt the Global Feminine Hygiene Market
- Startups Develop Enhanced Feminine Hygiene Products
- Contribution of New and Existing Players
- Innovative Period Care Products Widen their Original Market Niches
- Advantages of Innovative Feminine Hygiene Products
- Period Tracking Apps: The Future of Period Care Products?
- Surging Popularity of New-Age Natural, Renewable, Re-usable, and Organic Products Drive Steady Market Growth
- Period Care Products to Become Environmentally Sustainable
- Few of the Many Products Based on Natural/Renewable Materials
- Traditional Feminine Hygiene Products Found to Contain Glyphosate, Organic Alternatives Emerge to be Attractive
- Tampons Also Go the Natural' Way
- Conventional Feminine Hygiene Products Gradually Give Way to Natural Options
- Biodegradable, Compostable, and Plastic-Free Products Grow in Prominence
- Focus on Affordability, Accessibility, and Quality Factors Drive Faster Growth in Demand for Panty Liners
- Menstrual Cup, Touted as the Future of Period Protection, Face Impediments in Mass Adoption
- Governmental Support and Favorable Initiatives Benefit Market Expansion
- Focus on Effective and Affordable Products on the Rise
- Wyeth's Drug for Menstrual Suppression: How Safe?
- Sanitary Napkins Versus Tampons: The Competition Continues
- Key Factors Influencing Tampon Adoption
- Factors Influencing Tampon Adoption (Impact on Selection
- Rated on 1 to 10 Scale)
- Packaging and Marketing of Tampons
- Misconceptions about Tampons
- Concerns Related to Anatomy and Tampon Functions
- Concerns About Virginity
- Online Sales Offers New Avenues of Growth
- The Importance of Packaging in the Feminine Hygiene Products Market
- Favorable Demographic, Social and Economic Trends Strengthens Market Prospects
- Teen Population: A Lucrative Demographic Segment & the New Advertising Target
- Rising Women Workforce: A Business Case for the Hygiene Market
- Increasing Affluence of the Ballooning Middle Class Population
- Sanitary Napkins Still Beyond the Reach of Many Asian & African Countries
- Innovative Approaches Set to Alter the Landscape
4. FEMININE HYGIENE INNOVATIONS & ADVANCEMENTS
- Period-Proof High-Tech Underpants from Thinx
- Menstrual Cups with the Potential to Replace Pads and Tampons
- The Alicia Menstrual Pod
- The DivaCup
- Tampon Innovations in Recent Years
- Tampons with a Wireless Tampon Signal'
- Advanced, Bluetooth Compatible Tampons
- Organic Tampons
- Organic Cotton Tampons
- Lola Subscription Service for Providing Organic Cotton Tampons
- Jelly Fish as Super Absorbent Tampons
- pH Adjusting Tampons
- Other Tampon Innovations
- The Modibodi Underwear for Protection against Leaks
- Innovative, Affordable Period Device to Change Way Young Women Deal with Periods
- Select Novel Projects that are Empowering Women and Promoting Menstrual Health the Sustainable Way
- AFRIpads (Uganda)
- Lunette (Finland)
- Kindara (USA)
- NatraCare (UK)
- Sustainable Health Enterprises (SHE) (Rwanda)
- Flo, an Innovative, Affordable Period Kit for Underdeveloped Countries (USA)
- Saathi Organic Sanitary Pads (India)
- The Robin Danielson Act (USA)
- Few Futuristic Feminine Hygiene Products
- Tampons for Diagnosing Diseases
- Tampons for Specifically Detecting Ovarian Cancer
- Smart Menstrual Cup
- Medication Dispensing Vaginal Inserts
- Other Noteworthy Innovations and Advancements over the Years
- Leakage Prevention
- Variable Flow Management
- Thin & Absorbent: The Need of Today's Women
- Ultra-thin Products
- Self-Adhesive/Beltless Napkin
- The Stain-Lock System
- Emergence of Scented Products
- Flushable & Biodegradable Sanitary Napkins
- Feminine Sanitary Products Go Green
5. KEY ISSUES CONFRONTING THE MARKET
- Dangerous Chemicals in Feminine Health Care Products: A Growing Concern
- Potential Health and Environmental Issues Caused by Disposable Menstrual Healthcare Products
- Clean, Ultra-White Menstrual Pads and Tampons: A Threat to Women's Health?
- Sustainability Issues Come to Fore
- The Irony of Toxic Products & their Sanitary Protection Claims
- Unraveling the Truth about Pads & Tampons
- Tampon Applicators & their Impact on the Environment
- What the Manufacturers Have to Say?
- Toxic Shock Syndrome (TSS): Safety of Feminine Sanitary Products Questioned
- Passing the Buck
- Unsettling Statistics in the Past
6. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
- Feminine Hygiene Products: A Prelude
- Feminine Protection
- Intimate Hygiene
- The Evolutionary Journey of Menstrual Products over the Years
- Feminine Products of the Ancient World
- In the Twentieth Century
- The Twenty First Century
- Sanitary Pads/Napkins
- Sanitary Pads: An Evolutionary Scan
- Design Aspects
- Major Product Types
- Disposable Menstrual Pads
- Belted and Self-Adhesive Napkins
- Maxipads
- Minipads
- Panty Shields
- Ultrathin Napkins
- Curved Napkins
- Overnight and Longer Napkin Products
- Slips Napkins
- Maternity Pads
- Cloth/Re-Usable Sanitary Pads
- Tampons
- Definition
- An Evolution Scan
- Major Product Types
- Applicator Tampons
- Digital or Applicator-free Tampons
- Cordless Tampons
- How to Handle a Tampon?
- Sanitary Towels
- Panty Liners
- Definition
- Menstrual Cups
- Accessories in Female Hygiene
7. PRODUCT LAUNCHES
- K-C Launches U by Kotex Fitness
- Playtex Launches Playtex Sport Compact Tampon
- Hospeco Launches FemHy Bundle with Evogen Dispensers
- Whisper Unveils New Whisper Ultra Soft in India
- Thinx Launches RETA Tampon Applicator
- Kotex Introduces Security Ultrathin Long and Overnight Pads
- Whisper Unveils Ultra Clean Sanitary Napkin in India
- Thinx Launches Icon Underwear for Light Incontinence
- K-C Launches UltraThin Pads with 3D Capture Core
- K-C Australia and New Zealand Introduces Kotex Sport Ultrathin Pads
- P&G Unveils Pocket Pearl Tampon
- K-C Launches Poise Thin-Shape Pads
8. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
- SCA to Discontinue Hygiene Business in India
- WellSpring Pharmaceutical Acquires FDS® from Inspired Beauty Brands, Inc.
- PayChest Announce Production of Mibella® Flushable Pads and Liners
- Emami Acquires Fravin Pty Ltd., of Australia
9. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
10. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
