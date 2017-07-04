Feminine Hygiene Products Market 2016-2024: Leading Players are Edgewell Personal Care, Kimberly-Clark, Procter & Gamble, SCA and Unicharm

DUBLIN, July 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Feminine Hygiene Products - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Feminine Hygiene Products in US$ by the following Product Segments: Sanitary Pads/Towels, Tampons, Panty Liners, and Others.

The report profiles 76 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Albaad Corporate ( Israel )

) Rostam Ltd. ( Israel )

) Edgewell Personal Care Company ( USA )

) Johnson & Johnson ( USA )

) Playtex Products Inc. ( USA )

) Kao Corporation ( Japan )

) Kimberly-Clark Corporation ( USA )

) Lil-lets Group Limited (UK)

Natracare Bodywise (UK) Ltd. (UK)

PayChest, Inc. ( USA )

) Procter & Gamble ( USA )

) Fater S.p.A. ( Italy )

) Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA) ( Sweden )

) THINX, Inc. ( USA )

) Unicharm Corporation ( Japan )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Feminine Hygiene Products: Providing Care, Convenience, Comfort, and Empowerment for Women and Girls

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Increasing Awareness among Women about Multiple Alternatives Focused on Health, Comfort and Convenience: The Fundamental Growth Driver

Quick Facts from Around the World

Comfort Outperforms Price

The Convenience Factor

Physically Active Schedules: A Preferred Lifestyle Choice

Global Market Outlook

Traditional Revenue Contributors Lose Growth Momentum to Developing Countries

Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value Sales) for 2016-2024: Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Rest of World, Canada , Europe , US, and Japan (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

, , Rest of World, , , US, and (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) Manufacturers Depend on Emerging Markets to Increase Sales Momentum

2. COMPETITION



Feminine Hygiene Products: A Matured Market

Leading Players: Snapshot Profiles

Procter & Gamble

Unicharm

Edgewell Personal Care

Kimberly-Clark

SCA

Popular Reusable Menstrual Pads

Popular Reusable Cloth Pads: Brief Details of Brand and Product Description

Popular Menstrual Cups

Novel Feminine Hygiene Products

Competition: Noteworthy Trends

Expanding in New Markets and Attracting New Customers: Mantra for Success

Aggressive Competition Poses Challenges

Consumer Education Continue to Remain a Core Issue

Knowing the Psychographic Profile of Consumer Vital for Success

Different Products to Suit Different Phases in Women's Life: A Rising Trend

Companies Offer Multi-Purpose Products to Augment Sales

Manufacturers Unmoved by Rising Raw Material Costs

Design and Brand Innovations: An Important Product Differentiator

Brand Loyalty: Strong as Ever

Manufacturers Capitalize on the Healthcare-Related Role of Hygiene Products

Distribution Landscape

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Despite the Aging and Declining Menstruating Population, Innovations Set to Disrupt the Global Feminine Hygiene Market

Startups Develop Enhanced Feminine Hygiene Products

Contribution of New and Existing Players

Innovative Period Care Products Widen their Original Market Niches

Advantages of Innovative Feminine Hygiene Products

Period Tracking Apps: The Future of Period Care Products?

Surging Popularity of New-Age Natural, Renewable, Re-usable, and Organic Products Drive Steady Market Growth

Period Care Products to Become Environmentally Sustainable

Few of the Many Products Based on Natural/Renewable Materials

Traditional Feminine Hygiene Products Found to Contain Glyphosate, Organic Alternatives Emerge to be Attractive

Tampons Also Go the Natural' Way

Conventional Feminine Hygiene Products Gradually Give Way to Natural Options

Biodegradable, Compostable, and Plastic-Free Products Grow in Prominence

Focus on Affordability, Accessibility, and Quality Factors Drive Faster Growth in Demand for Panty Liners

Menstrual Cup, Touted as the Future of Period Protection, Face Impediments in Mass Adoption

Governmental Support and Favorable Initiatives Benefit Market Expansion

Focus on Effective and Affordable Products on the Rise

Wyeth's Drug for Menstrual Suppression: How Safe?

Sanitary Napkins Versus Tampons: The Competition Continues

Key Factors Influencing Tampon Adoption

Factors Influencing Tampon Adoption (Impact on Selection

Rated on 1 to 10 Scale)

Packaging and Marketing of Tampons

Misconceptions about Tampons

Concerns Related to Anatomy and Tampon Functions

Concerns About Virginity

Online Sales Offers New Avenues of Growth

The Importance of Packaging in the Feminine Hygiene Products Market

Favorable Demographic, Social and Economic Trends Strengthens Market Prospects

Teen Population: A Lucrative Demographic Segment & the New Advertising Target

Rising Women Workforce: A Business Case for the Hygiene Market

Increasing Affluence of the Ballooning Middle Class Population

Sanitary Napkins Still Beyond the Reach of Many Asian & African Countries

Innovative Approaches Set to Alter the Landscape

4. FEMININE HYGIENE INNOVATIONS & ADVANCEMENTS



Period-Proof High-Tech Underpants from Thinx

Menstrual Cups with the Potential to Replace Pads and Tampons

The Alicia Menstrual Pod

The DivaCup

Tampon Innovations in Recent Years

Tampons with a Wireless Tampon Signal'

Advanced, Bluetooth Compatible Tampons

Organic Tampons

Organic Cotton Tampons

Lola Subscription Service for Providing Organic Cotton Tampons

Jelly Fish as Super Absorbent Tampons

pH Adjusting Tampons

Other Tampon Innovations

The Modibodi Underwear for Protection against Leaks

Innovative, Affordable Period Device to Change Way Young Women Deal with Periods

Select Novel Projects that are Empowering Women and Promoting Menstrual Health the Sustainable Way

AFRIpads ( Uganda )

) Lunette ( Finland )

) Kindara ( USA )

) NatraCare (UK)

Sustainable Health Enterprises (SHE) ( Rwanda )

) Flo, an Innovative, Affordable Period Kit for Underdeveloped Countries ( USA )

) Saathi Organic Sanitary Pads ( India )

) The Robin Danielson Act ( USA )

) Few Futuristic Feminine Hygiene Products

Tampons for Diagnosing Diseases

Tampons for Specifically Detecting Ovarian Cancer

Smart Menstrual Cup

Medication Dispensing Vaginal Inserts

Other Noteworthy Innovations and Advancements over the Years

Leakage Prevention

Variable Flow Management

Thin & Absorbent: The Need of Today's Women

Ultra-thin Products

Self-Adhesive/Beltless Napkin

The Stain-Lock System

Emergence of Scented Products

Flushable & Biodegradable Sanitary Napkins

Feminine Sanitary Products Go Green

5. KEY ISSUES CONFRONTING THE MARKET



Dangerous Chemicals in Feminine Health Care Products: A Growing Concern

Potential Health and Environmental Issues Caused by Disposable Menstrual Healthcare Products

Clean, Ultra-White Menstrual Pads and Tampons: A Threat to Women's Health?

Sustainability Issues Come to Fore

The Irony of Toxic Products & their Sanitary Protection Claims

Unraveling the Truth about Pads & Tampons

Tampon Applicators & their Impact on the Environment

What the Manufacturers Have to Say?

Toxic Shock Syndrome (TSS): Safety of Feminine Sanitary Products Questioned

Passing the Buck

Unsettling Statistics in the Past

6. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Feminine Hygiene Products: A Prelude

Feminine Protection

Intimate Hygiene

The Evolutionary Journey of Menstrual Products over the Years

Feminine Products of the Ancient World

In the Twentieth Century

The Twenty First Century

Sanitary Pads/Napkins

Sanitary Pads: An Evolutionary Scan

Design Aspects

Major Product Types

Disposable Menstrual Pads

Belted and Self-Adhesive Napkins

Maxipads

Minipads

Panty Shields

Ultrathin Napkins

Curved Napkins

Overnight and Longer Napkin Products

Slips Napkins

Maternity Pads

Cloth/Re-Usable Sanitary Pads

Tampons

Definition

An Evolution Scan

Major Product Types

Applicator Tampons

Digital or Applicator-free Tampons

Cordless Tampons

How to Handle a Tampon?

Sanitary Towels

Panty Liners

Definition

Menstrual Cups

Accessories in Female Hygiene

7. PRODUCT LAUNCHES



K-C Launches U by Kotex Fitness

Playtex Launches Playtex Sport Compact Tampon

Hospeco Launches FemHy Bundle with Evogen Dispensers

Whisper Unveils New Whisper Ultra Soft in India

Thinx Launches RETA Tampon Applicator

Kotex Introduces Security Ultrathin Long and Overnight Pads

Whisper Unveils Ultra Clean Sanitary Napkin in India

Thinx Launches Icon Underwear for Light Incontinence

K-C Launches UltraThin Pads with 3D Capture Core

K-C Australia and New Zealand Introduces Kotex Sport Ultrathin Pads

P&G Unveils Pocket Pearl Tampon

K-C Launches Poise Thin-Shape Pads

8. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY



SCA to Discontinue Hygiene Business in India

WellSpring Pharmaceutical Acquires FDS® from Inspired Beauty Brands, Inc.

PayChest Announce Production of Mibella® Flushable Pads and Liners

Emami Acquires Fravin Pty Ltd., of Australia

9. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



10. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



