sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 04.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 559 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

137,02 Euro		-0,991
-0,72 %
WKN: 880013 ISIN: FR0000050809 Ticker-Symbol: OR8 
Aktie:
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
SOPRA STERIA GROUP SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SOPRA STERIA GROUP SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
135,89
136,85
18:26
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SOPRA STERIA GROUP SA
SOPRA STERIA GROUP SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SOPRA STERIA GROUP SA137,02-0,72 %