Regulatory News:
As regards the liquidity contract awarded by the company Sopra Steria Group (Paris:SOP) to Oddo Corporate Finance, on 30 June 2017, the following means were listed in the liquidity account:
- 6,296 shares;
- 2,356,477.96 euros in cash.
At this time of the last half yearly statement on 31 December 2016, the following means were listed in the liquidity account:
- 5,500 shares;
- 2,471,973.85 euros in cash.
At the time of the original agreement on 31 May 2006, the following means were listed in the liquidity account:
- 0 shares;
- 180,000 euros in cash.
Disclaimer
This document is a free translation into English of the original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.
