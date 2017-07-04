

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - As the United States celebrate Independence Day, Americans remain overwhelmingly positive about their nation's relative standing in the world, a new national survey has found.



According to a survey conducted by Pew Research Center during June 8-18, majority of the respondents (85 percent) says either that the United States 'stands above all other countries in the world' (29 percent) or that it is 'one of the greatest countries, along with some others' (56 percent). Only 14 percent of Americans say there are 'other countries better than the U.S.'



There is only marginal change in these views, a comparison with the results of PEW surveys conducted in recent years shows.



As in the past, Republicans are more likely than Democrats to say the U.S. 'stands above' all other nations, according to the survey, conducted June 8-18. About four-in-ten Republicans and Republican-leaning independents (41 percent) say the U.S. stands above other countries, compared with 19 percent of Democrats and Democratic leaning voters.



Among both Republicans and Democrats, however, majorities place the U.S. among the greatest nations, rather than saying it stands above others or that other nations are superior.



