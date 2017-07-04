Level Sensor Market 2017 by Technology, Monitoring Type, End-Use Application, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023

DUBLIN, July 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Level Sensor Market by Technology (Contact ( Magnetostrictive, Vibratory Probe), and Noncontact), Monitoring Type (Continuous Level Monitoring, and Point Level Monitoring), End-Use Application, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023" report to their offering.

The level sensor market is expected to reach 5.32 Billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.66% between 2017 and 2023

The growth of this market is propelled by the increasing advancement of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and Industry 4.0, the growing adoption of level sensors in the healthcare end-use application, and the market supportive government regulations. Moreover, the rise in vehicle production and the development of smaller, smarter, and cheaper sensors would drive the growth of the level sensor market.

This report covers the level sensor market based on technology, monitoring type, end-use application, and geography. In terms of technology, noncontact level sensors accounted for the largest share of the level sensor market between 2017 and 2023. The most widely used noncontact type level sensing technologies are ultrasonic, microwave/radar, optical, laser, MEMS, capacitive, conductivity, nuclear, and load cells. The noncontact level sensors segment is expected to hold a larger market size than that of contact level sensors, mainly owing to the increasing adoption of noncontact level sensors in various end-use applications such as water and wastewater, mining, and power stations. The noncontact level sensors are replacing contact level sensors because of their greater accuracy and flexibility in level sensing, as well as measurement. The major market for noncontact level sensor is covered by the ultrasonic level sensor and radar-based level sensors.

The level sensor market for industrial manufacturing end-use application is expected to grow at the highest rate between 2017 and 2023. The industrial manufacturing end-use application includes the automotive manufacturing, manufacturing and process industries, semiconductor manufacturing, and aerospace and defense manufacturing. Industrial manufacturing applications include liquid level sensing in water treatment tanks and transport and storage tanks. Level sensors play an important role in many automobiles applications such as light motor vehicles (LMVs); tank containers; aviation and air transport applications for fuel level indicators in airplanes and jets; as well as rail transport applications. Moreover, with the increase in defense and marine spending by developed countries, the demand for level sensors is likely to increase. With the high growth of industrial automation technology in Asia Pacific (APAC) or in developing economies such as China and India would facilitate the growth of level sensors in the industrial manufacturing end-use application.

Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to hold a major share of the level sensor market between 2017 and 2023. APAC is a major market for various end-use application such as automotive, process industries, healthcare, petrochemicals and related process, chemicals, power generation, and consumer goods. India and China are considered a huge market for level sensors owing to their growing economy. Various governments initiatives in several APAC countries are striving to improve the wastewater treatment facility through stringent environmental regulations that support the demand for products required in water and wastewater treatment units such as level sensors. Moreover, factors such as a growing number of health issues, demand for oil, integration of sensors in automobiles and automation technology, and modernization of the armed forces contribute to the rising demand for level sensors in the growing economies of China and India.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Level Sensor Market, By Technology

8 Level Sensor Market, By Monitoring Type

9 Level Sensor Market, By End-Use Application

10 Geographic Analysis

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

Abb Ltd.

Ametek, Inc.

Automated Sonix Corp.

Automation Products Group Inc.

Bin Master

Binmaster

Emerson Electric Co.

Endress+Hauser Ag

First Sensor Ag

Fortive Corporation

Gill Sensors & Controls

Honeywell International Inc.

Ifm Electronic Gmbh

Krohne Messtechnik Gmbh

Nohken Inc.

Pepperl+Fuchs Gmbh

Pic Gmbh

Senix Corporation

Sensirion Ag

Sick Ag

Siemens Ag

Ssi Technologies Inc.

Te Connectivity Ltd.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Vega Grieshaber Kg

Waterline Controls

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/w7t4m7/level_sensor

About Research and Markets

Research and Markets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716