GWRE Stock to Ride High on Improving PerformanceToday's stock represents one of our favorite methods to invest and benefit from trending technology stocks. The "picks and shovels" way of stock investing helps us in benefiting from promising trends without exposing us to the excessive risks that come with investing in a particular industry. There are many examples of such stocks which investors should consider to reap rich rewards.Case in point being Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE), which is the leading provider of software products.

