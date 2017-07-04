Technavio market research analysts forecast the global chainsaw safety equipment marketto grow at a CAGR of close to 4% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The market study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global chainsaw safety equipmentmarket for 2017-2021. The report also lists protective helmets, visors, gloves, suspenders, rope clamps, body harnesses, respiratory masks, special trousers, and other wearables, as the major product segments.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global chainsaw safety equipment market:

Diversification of chainsaw applications

Consumption of industrial roundwood

Increased focus on improving chainsaw training standards

Diversification of chainsaw applications

The chainsaw has diversified applications, such as in lawn maintenance, clean-ups, and in garages. Chainsaw sales volumes have increased dramatically due to its applications in residential areas. In the US, there are nearly 100 million households, and people are buying electric chainsaws rather than gas chainsaws due to their non-emission ability for maintaining their homes. The demand for chainsaws will continue to increase as more homeowners are using them for cleaning and maintaining lawns.

People adopting chainsaws for cleaning and related purposes are inexperienced and untrained on its use, which can prove to be dangerous. Hence, chainsaw safety equipment becomes necessary while carrying out the cleaning or other activities. As the demand for chainsaws in this end-user segment increases, there will be increased demand for chainsaw PPE.

"This end-user segment of home-users will drive the demand mainly for gloves, trousers, and helmets. This can prove to be a potential market in the forthcoming years as the number of households is higher than the number of loggers and lumberjacks," says Neelesh Prakash Singh, a lead research analyst at Technavio.

Consumption of industrial roundwood

The consumption of industrial roundwood is expected to witness an increase of around 60% in the next decade owing to the increase in population and income in developing countries. Most of the growth in wood demand will be met from increased plantation supplies, and this will drive technological changes to match the demand and supply with the required quality. This will lead to the increased adoption of mechanical tools, such as chainsaws, thus driving the global chainsaw safety equipment market.

Increased focus on improving chainsaw training standards

Some international organizations provide certifications to chainsaw users, which help in enhancing the quality standards of chainsaw operators. For instance, the European Forest and Environmental Skills Council is developing qualification standards for chainsaw operators, mainly to reduce accidents and fatalities, and enhance professional development and employability in Europe. European Chainsaw Standards include various levels, which are tested and screened by international chainsaw trainers to certify chainsaw operators.

"Such certification programs will help improve the skills of chainsaw operators and generate more employment. These programs will also have a positive impact on the sales of advanced chainsaws around the world, which, in turn, will lead to the growth of the market for chainsaw safety equipment," says Neelesh.

