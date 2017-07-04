Aseptic Packaging Market 2017 by Material, Type, Applications and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

DUBLIN, July 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Aseptic Packaging Market by Material (Plastic, Glass & Wood, Metal, Paper & Paperboard), Type (Cartons, Bottles & Cans, Bags & Pouches), Application (Food and Beverage), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.
The report projects that the aseptic packaging market size will grow from USD 39.62 Billion in 2017 to USD 66.45 Billion by 2022, at an estimated CAGR of 10.89%
The aseptic packaging market is expected to witness a high growth due to factors such as an increase in urban population, growth in demand from the food and beverage sectors, and preference for convenient packaging.
This report has been segmented on the basis of type, material, application, and region. On the basis of material, the paper & paperboard segment is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. On the basis of type, the cartons segment accounted for the largest share in 2016, while the beverage segment dominated the applications of aseptic packaging in 2016.
In terms of value, the cartons segment accounted for the largest market share in 2016 and is projected to grow at the second-highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand from the milk & dairy packaging industry. Cartons offer many features such as easy stacking of products, a variety of shapes and sizes, and strong shelf presence. They also provide excellent barrier properties to the product enclosed within.
In terms of value, the paper & paperboard segment, by material, accounted for the largest market share and is projected to grow at the second-highest CAGR during the forecast period. The market for paper & paperboard in aseptic packaging is driven by the increasing demand for cartons in aseptic packaging.
On the basis of application, the beverage sector is projected to grow at a higher rate due to the rising demand for milk and dairy products packaging as it offers product protection and extends the shelf life of the product. Aseptic packaging for food & beverage products reduces the usage of preservatives.
