Technavio's latest market research report on the global yoga mats market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170704005334/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global yoga mat market from 2017-2021. (Photo: Business Wire)

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

The top three emerging market trends driving the global yoga mats market according to Technavio research analysts are:

Increasing focus on the use of sustainable raw materials

Growth in organized retail

Product innovations

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Increasing focus on the use of sustainable raw materials

The increasing popularity of yoga and fitness has triggered the growth of the sales of yoga clothing and accessories worldwide. Manufacturers are focusing on using natural and recyclable raw materials, which are biodegradable, to avoid any negative impact on the environment.

Some of the raw materials used in the manufacturing of sustainable yoga mats include natural rubber, polymer environmental resin (PER), jute, and cotton. Yoga mats manufactured by using natural rubber, cotton, and jute can easily decompose in landfills and provide a sustainable solution to the consumers, whereas, mats made from PER can be recycled completely to make new mats and towels.

"The use of natural, eco-friendly materials for the manufacture of yoga mats attracts many consumers and helps in the retention of the existing ones. The lower emissions generated in the manufacture of these eco-friendly, sustainable mats encourage users to adopt them in higher numbers globally, which has a positive impact on the market," says Amber Chourasia, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on health and wellnesssector

Growth in organized retail

Yoga mats are sold through various distribution channels globally. The organized retail stores are one of the biggest contributors to the sale of new units of yoga mats globally. The growth of these retail outlets is expected to positively influence the sale of yoga mats in the region during the forecast period. For instance, in 2016, Costco Wholesale announced its plans to open more than five stores in Canada in FY2017.

The growth of retail chains significantly aids in the sale of yoga mats, as it provides an ideal platform for creating brand visibility and reaching out to more consumers. The presence of many retail outlets also witnesses high footfalls. The stores provide detailed information regarding the product, quality, and pricing. A well-structured retail chain allows for efficient and effective product distribution and market penetration opportunities.

Product innovations

The manufacturers of yoga mats are continuously looking to improve the technology and features to achieve higher customer satisfaction. For instance, vendors are looking to develop smart mats with innovative technology, which can assist practitioners significantly. For instance, Indiegogo has developed smart mat technology in which the smart mat is embedded with more than 20,000 sensors, which provide the yoga practitioner vital information regarding body alignment and correctness of the postures. These smart mats can be tethered to the smartphones with the help of Bluetooth technology.

In addition to this, vendors of yoga mats are also looking to manufacture mats with closed cell construction, which prevents germs, dust, and sweat from being absorbed in the mat. For instance, prAna provides its Henna ECO Yoga Mat model, which is made up of TPE material and uses the closed cell construction.

"The rising number of product innovations aids in bringing new products to the market and attracting potential new consumers, who are drawn by the products' uniqueness and price-effectiveness," says Amber.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Disposable Blood Bag Market 2017-2021

Global Clinical Rollators Market 2017-2021

Global Corrective Contact Lenses Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170704005334/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com